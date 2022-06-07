Could Arsenal sell Saka to Liverpool or Man City to fund summer transfer deals?

There has been thousands of rumours about big-money players that Arsenal could buy, but all of our talk of possible departures have mostly been for for our unwanted or out-of-favour reserve players.

Except for one man of course, our incredible ‘Little Chili’ Bukayo Saka, who has reportedly extremely well-liked by the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a possible replacement for the Reds superstar Mo Salah, who will be 30 years old when the next campaign begins.

The ex-England striker Kevin Phillips, who is the only Englishman to ever win the European Golden Show, thinks that Saka would fit in well at Liverpool. “I think Saka will get better and better,” Phillips told Football Insider. “He’s still a young kid, he’s done a lot already in his short career.

“I think he’s an unbelievable talent and I think, moulded in the right way, he’ll turn out to be a top-class player. Whether he can go to Liverpool, if that was to happen, could he emulate what Salah’s done? It’d be very, very difficult for any player to do that.

“But he’s certainly got the attributes and qualities that he possibly could join Liverpool and replace Salah. Let’s not forget, Salah didn’t tear it up early on at Chelsea. For Saka, he’s developing all the time.”

There is no doubt that Saka would bring in a massive transfer fee which Mikel Arteta could use well to buy a few more much-needed players to strengthen our young Arsenal side.

But today, according to the English Daily Express, Manchester City are also taking a strong interest in the 20 year old.

We all know that Saka is Arsenal through and through, but if you were in his position, how could you not be flattered that the two best teams in the world right now are keen on acquiring him. Can you imagine the wages that would be on offer if City and Liverpool got into a bidding war, not to even mention the effect it would have on Arsenal’s transfer coffers.

Could this be beneficial for Arsenal or should Arteta hold onto Saka at all costs?

Darren N

