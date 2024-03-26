Could Arsenal sign Ousmane Diomonde to be groomed for the future?

According to the reports from Portugal, Mikel Arteta has asked Arsenal to boost his project with a top defender. The focus may be on how our title-chasing Arsenal will win the 2023–24 Premier League, but other discussions are taking place behind the scenes. Such a discussion is about how our Gunners may add talent to their roster in order to remain at the top.

The belief was that the Gunners’ summer transfer priorities would be a striker and a midfielder, but a marquee defender’s swoop is on the cards.

Interestingly, the Record, aside from reporting that Arteta has demanded a top defender, suggests who this defender could be. They say Sporting Lisbon’s Ousmane Diamonde could be the new defender at the Emirates Stadium.

Apparently, the Gunners have informed Sporting CP and Diamonde’s entourage that they want to hold talks that should end up with the 20-year-old becoming a Gunner, and considerig his age, he could be nurtured into the team like William Saliba by maybe being loaned out for further experience.

For that deal, the club is willing to offer £51 million but may have to pay more if bonuses are included.

Chelsea, Newcastle, and Bayern Munich are all interested in the Africa Cup of Nations champion, and Arsenal will need to be firm if they want to clinch the deal.

Having scouted Diamonde from his FC Midtjylland days before he joined Sporting in January 2023, Arsenal must have an idea of what the Ivory Coast defensive prodigy will offer to their project, and could hopefully become a mainstay of our defence in the future.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

