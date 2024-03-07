Could Arsenal signing this young striker help Jesus to shine next season?

Gabriel Jesus’ ineffectiveness in front of goal has been a source of concern. The former Manchester City star has just failed to regain his earlier Arsenal form; in his first few months as a Gunner, he was scoring goals for joy, but everything changed after his injury at the World Cup. These days, he does everything in front of the goal but is not clinical enough when it counts.

His inaccuracy in front of goal, combined with his frequent injuries, is surely what propels the Gunners to sign his replacement.

According to Emmanuel Petit, if Arsenal want a solid option to complement Gabriel Jesus, they might consider signing Brighton’s Evan Ferguson.

Petit believes that with a calm in front of goal player like Evan Ferguson, the Brazilian international who is very effective in the final third, may rise. The fex-Gunner believes the former Manchester City star might help the Brighton kid succeed.

“Gabriel Jesus always gives his all, but he always lacks the coolness in front of goal. Perhaps a big-name new signing would somehow give him wings,” said Petit on Wett Freunde.

“I think Osimhen is more likely to move elsewhere, for example to Paris Saint Germain or Manchester United, because they simply have more money. Evan Ferguson would prevail due to his effectiveness and coolness.”

Ferguson is one of the Premier League’s most promising players. He came into the limelight late last season, scoring six goals in 19 appearances. His stats this season have been well behind expectations, with 6 goals in 25 appearances, but he has continued to show promise.

He may be the ideal striker signing since he is young and raw, and Arteta can shape him into the striker he envisions for his project. Arsenal may also find it easy to split playing time between him and Gabriel.

Daniel O

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…