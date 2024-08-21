Could Arsenal spring a surprise after selling Nketiah by paying Nico Williams’ release clause?

Nottingham Forest have unexpectedly emerged as a top Eddie Nketiah suitor. Reports surfaced on Monday indicating the rejection of their £25 million transfer offer. However, we anticipate ongoing negotiations to persuade Arsenal to sell the out-of-favour striker.

For the 2024–25 season, it is evident that Kai Havertz is Arteta’s first-choice striker, with Gabriel Jesus following him in the Arsenal striking pecking order. Nketiah’s chances of playing for Arsenal are slimmer than ever. At 25, he should be playing regularly, and Forest can provide that if they reach his £30 million asking price.

If Nketiah leaves, how will Arsenal replace him? Arsenal, who may pocket £30 million for the Hale End star’s sake, should arm themselves for one major forward acquisition. With Nico Williams available for a release clause of about £47 million, don’t you believe Edu should attempt to clinch the deal?

Barcelona is no longer pursuing the Spaniard; considering that he is a player for the present and the future, Arsenal ought to entice him with a lucrative deal to join them. Williams, who is available for either the right or left wing, could be the key to Arsenal’s ambition to sign a dynamic winger.

The possibility to play under compatriot Mikel Arteta in the Premier League with a favourable wage package and the chance to be Arsenal’s next No. 10 explain why Arsenal can’t persuade the Spaniard to take the next step with them. If Nketiah leaves for Forest, Arsenal will undoubtedly need a statement acquisition, and Nico Williams may be that player. The Spaniard could easily transform Arteta’s attack into something world-class.

Now Nico Williams is definitely a signing that could take Arsenal up a level, and at a great price!

Darren N

