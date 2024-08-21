Could Arsenal spring a surprise after selling Nketiah by paying Nico Williams’ release clause?

Nottingham Forest have unexpectedly emerged as a top Eddie Nketiah suitor. Reports surfaced on Monday indicating the rejection of their £25 million transfer offer. However, we anticipate ongoing negotiations to persuade Arsenal to sell the out-of-favour striker.
For the 2024–25 season, it is evident that Kai Havertz is Arteta’s first-choice striker, with Gabriel Jesus following him in the Arsenal striking pecking order. Nketiah’s chances of playing for Arsenal are slimmer than ever. At 25, he should be playing regularly, and Forest can provide that if they reach his £30 million asking price.
If Nketiah leaves, how will Arsenal replace him? Arsenal, who may pocket £30 million for the Hale End star’s sake, should arm themselves for one major forward acquisition. With Nico Williams available for a release clause of about £47 million, don’t you believe Edu should attempt to clinch the deal?
Barcelona is no longer pursuing the Spaniard; considering that he is a player for the present and the future, Arsenal ought to entice him with a lucrative deal to join them. Williams, who is available for either the right or left wing, could be the key to Arsenal’s ambition to sign a dynamic winger.
The possibility to play under compatriot Mikel Arteta in the Premier League with a favourable wage package and the chance to be Arsenal’s next No. 10 explain why Arsenal can’t persuade the Spaniard to take the next step with them. If Nketiah leaves for Forest, Arsenal will undoubtedly need a statement acquisition, and Nico Williams may be that player. The Spaniard could easily transform Arteta’s attack into something world-class.
Now Nico Williams is definitely a signing that could take Arsenal up a level, and at a great price!
Darren N
Didn’t it emerge that he has promised his elder brother to play for Bilbao one more season?
Also last I checked I think he preferred Barcelona as a destination and didn’t go there…it would be difficult for us to make it happen.
He didn’t go there because Barcelona can’t afford to sign and pay his salary for now.
And of course, we are in a better position, football and finance-wise, than Barcelona right now.
Quite right. Something that my Spanish friends (Barca supporters) have just confirmed to me as well.
i would take Williams in a heartbeat, but a little Zudimendi has he not stated he is not leaving his current club
secondly, i think i read somewhere that in Spain the player has to activate their release clause, with Arsenal’s money of course, but nonetheless not just a case of Arsenal rocking up with £47m
i guess if there was any real prospect of a move then Williams would already be at Barcelona
should be have a change in mind then £47m is outstanding for talent head and shoulders above Osimhen/Gyrokeres in terms of gamie changing impact on Arsenal in my opinion
a little ‘like’ Zudimendi
It looks like he wants Barca and will stay put until they can do the deal
It’s nothing like that. He won’t want to go, even if they pay his salary and so on.
We don’t need another winger. We need a top Quality number 9 like Osimhen. Signing Osimhen means Gabriel Jesus would rotate with Saka on the right wing. Osimhen is a complete Striker. The team waste a lot of chances.
No he is not
Watch some matches before buying into the hype blindly.
He’s probably second choice for his country behind Victor Boniface.
Now THAT is a complete striker!
Yes, Osimhen is a complete No. 9. Strong, fast, athletic, skillful and has a knack for making a goal out of half-chances.
But there is a major letdown:
I’m a Nigerian and I can tell you for free that Osimhen has an attitude and discipline problem that, I am guessing, has discouraged Edu and Arteta from making a move for him.
Jesus can already rotate with Saka without buying another player, and let’s not start this Osimhebn BS all over again please.
Osimhen
I don’t think Arsenal will sign Nico Williams after selling Nketiah, because of his huge salary demand make us and we’ve still got Martinelli/ Trossard/ Jesus for the left wing
Yea,@Gai it would be a wrong priority to sign NiicoW. But there is need for Arteta to work on Matinelli’s confidence this season if not Trossard will secure his place permanently. Trossard really taken his chances and is in form.
Nkethia hasn’ yet been sold by Arsenal this summer But if they eventually sold him to whichever club side that pays Arsenal’s asking price.
I think Arsenal will consider their striker options to replace Nkethia. Perhaps, the club will sign Osimhen or Gyokeres as his replacement.
In the meantime, us are eagerly awaiting Arsenal’s announcement of their signing Mikel Merino. Who is intended to replace the midfielder Mo Elneny that has left Arsenal. But which another new midfielder will the club sign this summer as replacement for ESR who they’ve sold to Fulham this summer? I guess they may promote Nwaneri to the senior team squad as his replacement.
No
Arsenal could not
Admin Pat what planet are you on.
There is absolutely no chance that Arsenal will sign Nico Williams.
Arsenal are dragging their feet over the Merino deal for one reason or another.
They seem to be totally against bringing in a clearly needed 20 goal a season striker. (Although I think that’s because they need to offload a forward first).
And were well covered down the left side, although Nico Williams could probably play there if needed.
But lets get real here, as I said earlier in this peace absolutely no chance.
It’s fun to speculate.
Just check up facts before commenting, Osimhen is his country first choice striker and the reason why the country is still struggling in the WC qualifiers is because he has not been available. He is mobile, strong, agile and a great finisher. He is the striker that we need to win the league. The only issue with his acquisition is the price tag placed on him by Napoli.
I’m Osimhen compatriot. No, the reason we are strongly in the World Cup qualification matches isn’t because Osimhen isn’t involved; it us because we haven’t found a right national coach yet. Yes, Osimhen possesses all those qualities you listed but with or without hom, Nigeria would qualify for the World Cup with the right coach in place. We have an abundance goal-machines in the team, including Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface.
Nico Williams’ release clause is £47m? I’ll grab him in a minute, double his wages, and play him on the left wing, with Martinelli as his back-up. Trossard can then come in as a super-sub in the middle or the right wing where Saka needs to help him carry some of the load.
Yes, I’ll sign Williams and forget about a 25-goal central striker. I’ll let the goals come from my front 5: Saka, 20 goals; Williams 18; Trossard 15; Martinelli 13; Harvertz 15; Jesus 8. Odeegard, Rice, Merino, Saliba and Gabriel M. could combine another 8 – 10 goals among themselves.
Coached and managed by Arteta, that’s a championship-winning team anyday.
Williams has made it clear that he intends to stay where he is for this season as he wants an opportunity (as others have said here) to play in the team with his brother. He turned down the chance to go to Barcelona because of this reason (he was their clear top priority, so they then signed Olmo instead). Why would he change his mind for Arsenal only a few weeks later?
Yes, there is a release clause but activating it doesn’t mean that the player concerned has to join the club that’s done so. He’s perfectly entitled to say “No” as I expect Williams to do if Arsenal make an approach now.