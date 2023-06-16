Could Arsenal steal this versatile Chelsea star in a cut-price deal?

After seeing their 2023–24 fixtures, Arsenal are now working on having a strong squad to pull off another title charge.
It would appear that Kai Havertz’s switch to North London is taking shape. The word is that the club is currently in conversation with their London rivals, Chelsea, to sign the 24-year-old. The Blues are willing to sell, but the price being floated for that deal to go through may be an obstacle. Chelsea wants at least £70 million for the former Bayer Leverkusen player.
Interestingly, there’s a pleasant revelation in the Evening Standard about how Arsenal could get him for a lower fee.
Arsenal could get him cheaper because Chelsea needs to meet financial fair play requirements, and to do so, they need to offload unwanted players by June 30 so the sales can be included in their financial accounts for 2022–23. This situation may leave them desperate to sell, and with Real Madrid, who were interested in Havertz, seeming to have cooled their interest, they may compromise the price they allow Arsenal to get him for.
If they are convinced Havertz is who they want, the Gunners must continue the talks, be firm with the price they think suits the versatile forward, and hope their London rivals blink.
The Gunners will be better off with the German international’s versatility, a vital factor that may have prompted Arteta’s interest in him. No doubt his versatility and Champions League experience could be handy in squad rotation; Arteta can use him as an attacking midfielder, on the wings, and as a centre forward.
We are helping Chelsea to offload their surplus requirements
The story of Arsenal trying to sign Havertz has legs, but am not sure we need him ,a good player yes.
Who we need is an attacking bully in Vlohovic.
But we must be careful as Chelsea needs to balance the book to get one of our main target,
Both Brighton and West Ham would prefer to sell their players to Chelsea as
Stanford bridge has Codwill and Gallagher they wants respectively.
So Arsenal needs does not lays at the Bridge, we should not pay half of the money Chelsea is asking, let them blink until their eyes are close.
So much talk of Kai Havertz’s versatility. How has he produced in all those positions, including as a striker? He’s been underwhelming since he arrived Chelsea and only has a big reputation. Chelsea fans always ask…what position does he play? We need players who are exceptionally good at what they do and not high earning Chelsea rejects who aren’t better than what we currently have. A fit and firing Smith Rowe is more productive any day
I find it incredible that this rumour growing in strength and likelihod could pssibly happen Why on Earth would we wish to bring in a proven NON PREM SCORER at all, let alone at an expensive fee/
I have been and remain a firm supporter of MA but have to say in all truth, that his one IMPORTANT quality that worries me at all, is in his choice of certain imports; Tavares Lokonga, Viera, re signing Elneny, AND what I believe to be serious interest in HAVERTZ.
I find all those, plus HAVERTZ,IF IT HAPPENS, inexplicably puzzling decisions. To me that IS his ONE weakness.
On 29 May 2021, HAVERTZ scored the only goal of the game in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final.
On 12 February 2022, Havertz scored the winning goal in the 117th minute of the FIFA Club World Cup Final from a penalty