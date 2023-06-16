Could Arsenal steal this versatile Chelsea star in a cut-price deal?

After seeing their 2023–24 fixtures, Arsenal are now working on having a strong squad to pull off another title charge.

It would appear that Kai Havertz’s switch to North London is taking shape. The word is that the club is currently in conversation with their London rivals, Chelsea, to sign the 24-year-old. The Blues are willing to sell, but the price being floated for that deal to go through may be an obstacle. Chelsea wants at least £70 million for the former Bayer Leverkusen player.

Interestingly, there’s a pleasant revelation in the Evening Standard about how Arsenal could get him for a lower fee.

Arsenal could get him cheaper because Chelsea needs to meet financial fair play requirements, and to do so, they need to offload unwanted players by June 30 so the sales can be included in their financial accounts for 2022–23. This situation may leave them desperate to sell, and with Real Madrid, who were interested in Havertz, seeming to have cooled their interest, they may compromise the price they allow Arsenal to get him for.

If they are convinced Havertz is who they want, the Gunners must continue the talks, be firm with the price they think suits the versatile forward, and hope their London rivals blink.

The Gunners will be better off with the German international’s versatility, a vital factor that may have prompted Arteta’s interest in him. No doubt his versatility and Champions League experience could be handy in squad rotation; Arteta can use him as an attacking midfielder, on the wings, and as a centre forward.

