Could Arsenal still need TWO new midfielders this summer?

Arsenal needs to complete a number of deals this summer to advance to the next level and gain an advantage over Manchester City or any other Premier League club in the title race.

Many have overlooked the midfield position, but it may need further attention. Why the midfield, though?

With Mohammed Elneny, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Charlie Patino, and Thomas Partey (though there’s a chance he’ll stay) departing, is one midfield addition enough to give Arsenal a midfield capable of competing on multiple fronts? I do not think so.

A sensible Mikel Arteta and Edu should realise that if they want the Arsenal midfield to be truly competitive, they may have no choice but to recruit two elite midfielders. This is because, even if they recruit one top midfielder, it will still leave a void in the Arsenal midfield, as it would only replace Partey, and the departure of Elneny, Sambi Lokonga, and Charlie Patino would result in the absence of an additional midfielder. An injury crisis could expose this void, leaving the Arsenal midfield without options, a risk Arsenal cannot afford.

All of the emphasis may be on weaponizing the attack, but the Arsenal midfield may require further attention. If Oleksander Zinchenko had stayed, he may have been the ideal midfield option in addition to the big acquisition, but the Ukrainian international is reportedly likely to join Bayern Munich.

That said, if you were to sign two midfielders for Arsenal, who would you choose? I’d go with Bruno Guimaraes (£100 million) and Youssouf Fofana (£25 million).

Darren N

