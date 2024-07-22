Could Arsenal still win the League title this season if William Saliba got a long term injury?

Arsenal nearly won the Premier League last season, even taking the title fight to the final match day, but things didn’t go their way since Manchester City, who were to drop points in order for the North Londoners to win the league, didn’t.

But that’s in the past, and the focus now is on how much better the North Londoners can be next season to eventually win the Premier League trophy. With the transfer window open, the club is already attracting top talent, with Ricardo Calafiori set to become the second summer signing after David Raya.

Aside from new additions, Mikel Arteta must find an effective approach to rotating the personnel at his disposal. Overreliance on specific players is one of the most common criticisms levelled against the Arsenal boss. His overreliance on William Saliba cannot continue.

Last season, the Frenchman played every minute of Arsenal’s league run, and he went on to play a key role in France’s Euro 24 campaign. Despite his talent, Saliba is not a machine; he should maintain his important role in the upcoming season, but it’s important to manage his workload early in the season as he recovers from playing over 60 games since the start of last season.

Many are concerned about Jurrien Timber’s role in the upcoming season, particularly with Riccardo Calafiori’s arrival. Why not have the Dutchman play as a right-sided centerback in a few fixtures? I believe he should be considered for the post to help manage Saliba’s game time. Paul Merson revealed in a PL banter with Jeff Stelling that an injury to Saliba will drastically reduce Arsenal’s chances of winning the league, just as losing Van Dijk would be a big problem for our rivals Liverpool.

“If they were to lose Van Dijk that would be a big blow,” Stelling said on the Football’s Greatest Podcast.

“Oh end of, a Rolls Royce of a defender, a phenomenal defender. It’s like Arsenal. If Arsenal lost Saliba, who I thought was the defender of the tournament, he was amazing, I would say no chance,” Merson responded.

Merson’s assertions are not unwarranted; during the 2022–23 season, it was evident that the Gunners had lost the title fight after Saliba suffered a season-ending injury. Without him on the pitch, the Gunners’ defence fell apart, and with it our challenge for the title.

Do you think we now have enough cover for Saliba with Calafiori and Timber back in the squad?

