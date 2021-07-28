Could Arsenal tempt Inter Milan into swapping for Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal interested in Lautaro Martinez

Just as we thought how crazy Arsenal’s summer transfer business can get, they have been linked to a whole unique name.

The Gunners have inquired about the availability of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez, according to The Telegraph.

Arsenal might have just completed 10 to 15% of their transfer business until now, but it feels like they have been linked to 99% of the players across Europe.

Although landing the 23-year-old would be extremely difficult, ruling the London side completely out of the race would be short-sighted.

First, the Argentine has just two years left on his current deal. Thus, Inter will need to make a decision fast. Second, the Italian champions have already shown strong interest in Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin and may be tempted in a player plus cash deal with the Gunners.

Bellerin is not the only player who the Italian giants admire. Last summer, Inter Milan were considering signing Alexander Lacazette, had Lautaro Martinez left the San Siro.

But he didn’t and the move for Lacazette never materialized. The situation can change this summer, with the Gunners willing to listen to offers for both Bellerin and Lacazette.

There is no denying the fact that Martinez would be a good signing for Arsenal. The center forward, who frequently plays as a second striker behind Romelu Lukaku, has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in the Serie A, since his move from Racing Club in Argentina three years ago.

He has 49 goals and 20 assists to his name in 132 appearances for the Nerazzurri. Last season, the young striker exceeded his xG (expected goals) by 0.05, which is always a good thing for the team.

But I hate to be a party pooper. In my honest personal opinion I would rather have a center forward who has good aerial presence than Lautaro Martinez, because we have found it extremely difficult to break down teams who sit in a low block.

In that situation, the speed and agility of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang means little in turning the game around. Same can be said of Martinez if he indeed makes a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Although I rate Martinez very highly, at this juncture of time, we will be better served elsewhere.

Yash Bisht