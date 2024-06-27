Could Arsenal use Smith-Rowe as a makeweight to bring Palace star to Arsenal this summer?

The transfer season has begun in earnest, and while no deals have been closed yet, Arsenal anticipates some significant transactions. Among the key targets is a player who can unlock the strongest defenses and inject creativity into the team. Over the last few weeks, Arsenal has been examining promising attacking prospects, and one standout candidate is Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, who started as a schoolboy at the Arsenal.

Eze is a diverse and creative playmaker known for his consistency, high work rate, and keen eye for goal. If he joins Arsenal, he could become a crucial element in their attacking setup, particularly as a left central midfielder (LCM) who could complement Gabriel Martinelli. Arsenal has lacked a player who can create opportunities for Martinelli in the same way Martin Ødegaard does for Bukayo Saka, and Eze fits that description perfectly.

Arsenal’s interest in Eze is substantial, given his reported £60 million release clause. Simultaneously, Crystal Palace has shown interest in Emile Smith Rowe, for whom Arsenal seeks at least £40 million from his sale. A potential swap deal involving Smith Rowe plus £20 million for Eze could be mutually beneficial. This arrangement could bring the much-needed creative spark to Arsenal’s midfield while providing Crystal Palace with a talented young player in Smith Rowe.

🚨 Fulham & Crystal Palace have both made contact with Arsenal regarding the availability of Emile Smith Rowe. Arsenal want ‘above £40m’ for the player, which could be an issue. [@Teamnewsandtix] 🔗 Full information on Patreon: https://t.co/vX7Wp1GCkZ pic.twitter.com/tOOlaTtU70 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 26, 2024

Eze, currently with Gareth Southgate’s England squad at Euro 2024, is undoubtedly a top talent. Unlike Chelsea, who seem uncertain about their interest in Eze, Arsenal is actively pursuing the playmaker. According to reports, the Gunners could also offload players like Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson to make room for Eze.

Eze’s versatility is one of his key strengths. He can play as a winger or a number ten, making him an ideal fit for Arsenal. His ability to operate on the left-hand side of the front three provides an alternative to Gabriel Martinelli, while his potential to relieve Martin Ødegaard from being the primary creator in the advanced playmaker role adds another dimension to Arsenal’s attack.

Eberechi Eze is emerging as a significant target for Arsenal this transfer season. He could be a fantastic addition to the squad, especially as he recently admitted that it was his “dream” to play for Arsenal….

Jack Anderson

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.