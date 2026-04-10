Could Arsenal win the title while Spurs get relegated? The perfect Gooner dream

The Perfect Season? An Arsenal Fan’s Impossible Dream

Football fans spend a lot of time imagining perfect seasons. The kind where everything goes right, rivals struggle, and your club lifts trophies while the rest of the league watches.

For Arsenal supporters, there is one scenario that feels almost too outrageous to even say out loud.

But just imagine it.

Arsenal win the Premier League.

Tottenham get relegated.

And somewhere along the way, Arsenal knock them out of the Champions League semi final.

Ridiculous? Maybe.

Beautiful? Absolutely.

The dream domestic scenario

The Premier League title

Winning the league is always the main goal. It is the measure of consistency, quality and resilience across an entire season.

For Arsenal, lifting the Premier League trophy again would already make it a historic campaign. The celebrations across North London would last for weeks. Hopefully this team can take some inspiration from The Invincibles.

But football rivalries add a little extra spice to everything.

And knowing that Tottenham were having the worst season in decades at the exact same time would only make the celebrations even sweeter.

Spurs fighting for survival

While Arsenal fans celebrate a title push, Tottenham could be doing something very different, nervously watching the relegation battle.

Every point would matter. Every weekend would feel like a cup final. Suddenly matches against teams fighting for survival become high pressure affairs.

It would be a strange contrast, one side of North London celebrating trophies while the other checks the results of teams around the drop zone.

The Premier League has a funny way of creating these dramatic storylines.

The European twist to the dream

The Champions League twist

I had allowed myself to contemplate a truly bizarre possibility.

Tottenham might be struggling domestically, but football has seen stranger things than a team going on a surprise run in Europe. Cup competitions have their own logic.

So imagine the draw is made for the Champions League semi final.

And it is the North London Derby.

Arsenal vs Tottenham.

A place in the Champions League final on the line.

The tension would be enormous. The build up would dominate football headlines across Europe. Two rivals who normally meet twice a season would suddenly be playing the biggest derby in their history.

Now imagine Arsenal winning.

The celebrations alone would echo around North London for years.

Alas, this dream was not to be as Tottenham went out in the Round of 16, when they fell to Atletico Madrid in mid March, but it was nice while it lasted..

The final chapter

Now picture the final weeks of the season.

Arsenal lift the Premier League trophy.

Tottenham are confirmed as relegated.

For Arsenal fans, it would be the kind of season people talk about for decades.

For Tottenham fans, probably one they would prefer to forget.

Of course football rarely delivers such perfectly written scripts.

But sometimes just imagining them is half the fun.

Do you think this would be the ultimate Arsenal dream season, or would you add something else to make it even sweeter?

Reader Opinion – Kia

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