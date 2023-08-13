Could Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall have found another new defender? by Michelle

The Arsenal women have already made three signings this summer. Alessia Russo from Manchester United, Cloe Lacasse from Benfica, and Amanda Ilestedt from PSG have been signed. But there’s still room for other signings.

We know Jonas Eidevall is looking to recruit another defender for his team, even with Amanda Ilestedt already signed. Could USWNT’s defender Naomi Girma be this defender? Girma has been a standout in the USA’s World Cup run, which unfortunately ended earlier than expected as Sweden eliminated them in the round of 16, and Jonas Eidevall, speaking to the Men in Blazers, hinted she was impressed with her game and could try to recruit him before other teams got wind of her.

“I can’t tell you here on a podcast because I think it would ruin all the scouting secrets for Arsenal,” he told the Men in Blazers podcast. “I agree; I think she’s astonishing, a world-class talent.

“What I see is unique with her. I need to save it if I come into recruitment talks with her one day! Not so some other manager can pick that up.”

Learn a little bit more about this incredible young defender below:

The 23-year-old is contracted with San Diego Wave, with her deal expiring in 2026. It is unclear if Arsenal is working on a deal to get her on board, but from Eidevall’s comments, she’s a player to watch out for as far as Arsenal’s summer transfer activity is concerned.

