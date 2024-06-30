Could Arsenal Women end up with the strongest midfield next season?

Our Arsenal Women are already a strong side, and we showed this season that we can and will be looking to compete on the highest levels and continue to push to win trophies. We had somewhat of a disappointing end to the season, finishing 3rd in the league but we did manage to retain the Continental Cup and bring our fans home some silverware. We got knocked out early in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, but again have the chance to mend that next season as we have booked out spot in the Round 1 qualifiers with that WSL 3rd place.

Arsenal obviously need to strengthen in some areas of the pitch, and it seems like we’re primarily focusing on midfield at the moment, if you believe the rumour-mill. I want to take a moment to talk about how strong a midfield we could end up with if we do manage to sign the players we’re reportedly looking at right now.

First let’s start with what midfield players we already have; Kyra Cooney-Cross, Lia Walti, Frida Maanum, Kim Little and Kathrine Kuhl (who may be coming back after a loan stint at Everton, but that has yet to be confirmed by the club). That is a very good midfield.

Obviously, Victoria Pelova looks like she’s going to miss an extended period, due to an ACL injury she suffered when playing for her national team, The Netherands. We’re set to lose Pelova for a lot of the season, so we must find a replacement. Vivianne Miedema has also left the club and looks is set to announce who she will be signing for. Although not technically a midfielder, we are going to have to replace Miedema too..

With big names like Hayley Raso and Keira Walsh being floated about, Arsenal seems to be looking to do great business again this season, and if we can manage to bring both in, our midfield would be the strongest in the league, at least in my opinion.

Raso gives you the midfield and winger option, making her a versatile player who is very good on the ball. The 29-year-old Australian international has just left Real Madrid and is looking for a new club, and who better that Arsenal Women? Raso would be able to link up with her fellow Aussie’s and, as we’ve seen with Cooney-Cross, that could make it very easy for Raso to settle in. Raso likes to press high and keep pressure on the opposition, if she’s given the freedom, she’s almost unstoppable when dribbling through the middle of the pitch, and is a born leader.

Keira Walsh would be a dream signing for most Arsenal Women fans, she’s a class above the rest in the midfield and takes being calm and collected to a different level. She’s probably one of the world’s best midfielders and considering how close she is with Williamson and all the other England girls, it’s really a no-brainer for me. She’d link up well with the rest of the team and could add that extra bit of pizazz we’ve been looking for.

With a list of strong names there, we could end up with a midfield that are almost unstoppable, and I think that’s what we’ve been missing this season. We will have to wait and see how everything goes but things are looking good right now.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

