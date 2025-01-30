Could Arsenal Women make a surprise last-minute signing before the transfer window closes?

Over the last few days, news has emerged that Arsenal Women are signing Gotham FC and USWNT’s utility player, Jenna Nighswonger.

We’ve highlighted how her versatility could be crucial to this Arsenal team’s final run in the 2024-25 campaign as they aim for League Cup and Champions League glory.

Is Jenna the only signing Arsenal are going to make, or might there be a surprise last-minute addition?

WSL insider Emma Sanders has provided some insight into whether Arsenal may recruit another player aside from the NWSL left-back.

Sanders doesn’t think there’s another deal to expect but doesn’t rule out an out-of-the-blue transfer swoop if Arsenal Women see an opportunity they like. Could that surprise last-minute signing be Barca & Lionesses star, Keira Walsh, as Chelsea are reported to be vying for her signature?

“We are expecting Arsenal to announce the signing of USA defender Jenna Nighswonger for what we believe is an £80,500 fee. Other than that, I am not aware of any other incomings. We expect it to be fairly quiet at Arsenal, however, I would not rule out a late move from them if they suddenly become aware of a target being available earlier than originally planned,” said Sanders via BBC when asked if there’s any suggestion of Arsenal doing anything before the end of the window.

From the narrative that was peddled early on this winter transfer window, some of us Gooners are worried the club isn’t going all out to sign the winger / midfielder it was thought they needed.

We’ve highlighted some fine winger targets the rumor mill has suggested we appreciate, but why no effort has been made to see these deals come to fruition is a mystery.

We’ll have to trust that Renee Slegers has found a way to get the best out of this team, or we hope she continues to do so and that Arsenal don’t end this season empty-handed.

What do you think Gooners? Could Arsenal still surprise us before the end of the transfer window closes?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….