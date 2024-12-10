Renee Slegers, Interim Manager of Arsenal, looks on
Could Arsenal Women now win the WSL with Renee Slegers in charge?

Renee Slegers, Interim Manager of Arsenal, looks on(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal women can’t stop winning; on Sunday Aston Villa were their latest casualties.

At the Emirates Stadium in front of 29,515 fans, Arsenal put 4 past the Birmingham-based side; Alessia Russo scored a brace, while Beth Mead and Stina Blackstenius scored the other 2.

Alessia Russo of Arsenal runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Sarah Mayling of Aston Villa
Alessia Russo of Arsenal runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Sarah Mayling of Aston Villa (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal, with five wins in a row, is now one of the most in-form women’s teams in Europe.

Renee Slegers, since taking over in mid-October, has been a hit; she’s helped our Gunners turn things around.

Arsenal’s form since Renée Slegers came in: WWDWWWWW

8 games played
24 goals scored
2 goals conceded
6 clean sheets

We are at our best ever.

She has unleashed the full potential of this Arsenal women’s team, propelling them to unprecedented heights. I can’t help but feel that it would be unfair not to give her the job.

Currently 9 points off the top of the table, do Arsenal think they can still win the league?

Regarding our potential to overtake league leaders Chelsea, Slegers acknowledged, “Yes, I believe so; we have to believe that. But we’re happy we’re in the top three at the moment; we won’t settle for third place, of course, so we try to go for more, and that’s the same in the Champions League group; we want to go for first place as well, so we’re not settling; we’re not happy yet. But obviously a good step.”

Chelsea’s unbeaten league record makes it difficult to catch them, but it’s worth trying. Who knows? They may slip, and we will be there to pip them.

In any case, having advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals and demonstrating our competitiveness, we should be able to attempt to win it even if our WSL goals do not come to fruition.

What do you think, Gooner? Is there any team capable of stopping our girls’ momentum?

Michelle M

