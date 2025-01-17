Could Arsenal Women snap up Brazilian international & NWSL MVP, Kerolin, on a free transfer?

Interim Arsenal Manager Renee Slegers warned us not to have high expectations about this winter transfer window, but there’s still hope Arsenal might make at least one key signing.

Recently, we speculated that Arsenal may be keen to sign a mysterious NWSL winger. We’ve been looking forward to this deal, hoping the club pulls off another “Emily Fox”-like transfer.

Out of the blue, Fox joined Arsenal last January and has been nothing short of amazing in red and white. There’s even a joke that the Arsenal women team needs to go back to the lab they got her from and get another like her.

Well, if the latest update from North Carolina Courage (where Fox played before Arsenal) is any indication, Arsenal could have the chance to get another one of their own on a free transfer, just like they did with Fox.

The NWSL side announced their Brazilian forward Kerolin’s departure, stating, “Forever our MVP. Kerolin Nicoli has informed the club she intends to pursue free agency. Thanks for making history with us, Kero, we wish you all the best.”

According to Soccer Donna, Arsenal, along with PSG and Manchester City, have set their sights on the winger.

It would have be great if Arsenal signed Kerolin. The 25-year-old Kerolin, who was named the 2023 NWSL MVP, could really add to our Arsenal attack. Her versatility (like Mariona Caldentey), speed, agility, and scoring ability could make her a formidable opponent for Arsenal’s rivals.

Kerolin (full name: Kerolin Nicoli Israel Ferraz} has had a chequered footballing past. Kerolin had tested positive in a doping control carried out after playing a 2018 Copa Libertadores match, after which she was provisionally suspended by CONMEBOL in July 2019. In April 2021, having served her suspension, Kerolin transferred to Madrid CFF. In 2022, she signed for North Carolina Courage of the American NWSL. Kerolin has represented her Brazil national women’s team at U17s, U20s and is now in the senior team.

However, she isn’t moving to the Emirates Stadium. She’s going to Manchester City, according to an unconfirmed report by journalist Mariana Spinelli, “Kerolin to play for Manchester City. Contract until 2028.”

Kerolin vai jogar no Manchester City. Contrato até 2028 ✍️ Apuração em parceria com vic leitehttps://t.co/aHi7LtyeiI — Mariana Spinelli (@marianaspinelIi) January 16, 2025

But is a deal signed and sealed with Manchester City? Rumours of Kerolin’s links to Arsenal after becoming a free agent have surfaced just as Gooners have had another NWSL winger linking herself to them.

Recently, USA winger Trinity Rodman spoke about her future and name-dropped Arsenal as one of the clubs she’s linked with. She didn’t confirm if the move was in the works, but some feel she was just dropping a “come get me” plea by highlighting our Gunners as a transfer interest.

With most Arsenal wingers being 28 and over, refreshing the wings with young wingers could be a priority. But Kerolin may have just missed her chance of playing for Arsenal – the biggest and most successful WSL club. Rodman may after all be Emirates-bound; she could be the mysterious NWSL winger we were reportedly chasing.

What do you think Gooners? There are some very interesting players in the mix here!

Michelle M

