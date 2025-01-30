Could Arsenal Women test Barcelona’s resolve in keeping Keira Walsh?

It is no secret that Arsenal Women admire Barcelona Femeni and England Lionesses’ midfielder Keira Walsh. If they had their way, they would have signed her last summer. However, Barcelona allegedly turned down a €1.1 million offer from Arsenal for her signature.

Given Arsenal’s strong interest, one might imagine they would test Barcelona’s resolve in keeping the midfielder. But the Gunners haven’t done that—they haven’t tried to get Walsh on a bargain or tempt the Spanish heavyweights to sell her this winter and avoid her leaving for nothing when her deal expires in the summer.

Why so? BBC journalist and WSL correspondent Emma Sanders has highlighted why we haven’t seen Arsenal going for Walsh. When asked whether we could see Arsenal try to sign Walsh this winter or patiently wait to sign her in the summer, she admitted that the Gunners may wait to close that deal in the summer.

She says with Barcelona not encouraging them to go for Walsh this winter, and with the “not for sale” tag slapped on her, they just didn’t want to try, even though Walsh is a player they want at the Emirates Stadium.

Emma stated: “The general feeling throughout January has been that Barcelona’s stance was made clear and Keira Walsh was unlikely to leave this month. That position, as far as I know, has not changed. Arsenal’s long-standing interest definitely remains and it’s likely they will try to sign her on a free transfer in the summer.”

If we can get Walsh on a free in the summer, then why splash cash for her this winter? Like Alessia Russo, if Walsh’s desire is to link up with her best friend Leah Williamson at the Emirates Stadium and don the Arsenal red and white, that will be so.

Walsh could be one of our main signings to give Renee the perfect squad to finally see Arsenal challenge for league glory—something that has eluded us since 2019.

As strong as our engine room is, and we’ve highlighted this, we could be set for years once Walsh joins.

What do you think Gooners? Is Walsh a reality or a pipe dream?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….