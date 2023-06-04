Could Arsenal’s budget stretch to getting Rice and Caicedo?

Last season, Arsenal qualified for the Champions League for the first time in years, and demonstrated their resolve to fight for the Premier League title. The goal is that by next season, they will be well-equipped to compete, maintain momentum throughout the season, and eventually challenge for and win silverware, whether it is the league title or a cup competition, or both.

Quality squad depth will be required, and Arteta should bring in quality players to achieve this. Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are two examples of quality players he can sign. Last season, the two were regarded as ideal additions to Arteta’s midfield. So far, according to reports, Declan Rice appears to be the player the Gunners are making big plans to sign, with a £90 million proposal set to be lodged next week.

Some Gooners may ask, “What about Moises Caicedo?” Why is there no mention of Arsenal pursuing him?” In fact, Chelsea appears to be on the verge of taking him from the Armex stadium.

So, why is Caicedo, who has been given permission to leave Brighton, not heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, months after the Gunners had three bids for him rejected? Arsenal may not be willing to spend more than £170 million on both Caicedo (£70 million) and Rice (£100 million), with reports indicating Arteta’s transfer budget is around £200 million. Arteta and Edu may want to prioritise getting their top target, Rice, on board before considering other midfield alternatives.

Caicedo’s high asking price may make his transfer difficult to complete after Rice’s; Arsenal may have to raise finances through player sales in order to pay for his £70 million signing.

Overall, Caicedo is a wise signing, but his contract may be difficult to secure financially; hopefully, Chelsea does not beat them to it. In my opinion the Brighton man will be the better buy for the Gunners, what is your opinion?

