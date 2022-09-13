Could Arsenal’s defence be our undoing this season? (Opinion)

Arsenal currently sit pretty at the top of the table, but I fear that our defence could be our undoing.

While we are top, it is easy to feel happy and confident in team, but I can’t help but feeling like we are under threat of coming unstuck.

I really like all of Ben White, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, but no combination of the two fills me with confidence in a clean sheet.

I know winning is the most important thing, but it always feels easier to feel confidence in a team that is built from the back to the front, and all of our CBs have question marks over them.

Gabriel is the leader of the three, but there was a worrying ‘errors leading to goals’ stat last season which continues to linger in my mind.

Saliba and White are both strong technically, and are both positive defenders, but they also have errors in them also.

I can’t help but feel like we could do with a more assured and experienced option to work with them in what could be an important season in our progression.

Am I alone in having worries about our back line currently?

Patrick