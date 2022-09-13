Could Arsenal’s defence be our undoing this season? (Opinion)

Arsenal currently sit pretty at the top of the table, but I fear that our defence could be our undoing.
While we are top, it is easy to feel happy and confident in team, but I can’t help but feeling like we are under threat of coming unstuck.
I really like all of Ben White, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, but no combination of the two fills me with confidence in a clean sheet.
I know winning is the most important thing, but it always feels easier to feel confidence in a team that is built from the back to the front, and all of our CBs have question marks over them.
Gabriel is the leader of the three, but there was a worrying ‘errors leading to goals’ stat last season which continues to linger in my mind.
Saliba and White are both strong technically, and are both positive defenders, but they also have errors in them also.
I can’t help but feel like we could do with a more assured and experienced option to work with them in what could be an important season in our progression.
Am I alone in having worries about our back line currently?
Patrick
That’s probably the area that worries me least!
If MA were worried he can simply play 3 at the back, which he’s done successfully in the past (and often does anyway, fluidly switching mid-game).
Historically, most successful sides have been based on a settled back four with a solid spine including GK and DM.Due to injuries to Tomi and Partey in particular, Arteta has been unable to field a settled defence ,and without our two best full backs, I was not particularly surprised at the defeat at Old Trafford.Now that all our defensive players are fit and available, it will be interesting to see the make up of our back four against Brentford who have a lot of big units in their side, but for sure we need to play Tomi and Tierney at full back.
They’ve made mistakes, but I still believe in their potentials. Magalhaes’ passes through the left wing are essential, Saliba is unbeatable in aerial duels and White has been playing well as an inverted RB
I’m more concerned about our midfield deficiency to turn in tight spaces when Partey isn’t playing and our right wingers aren’t as dangerous as Martinelli. We also don’t have someone like Giroud on the bench, to score if we can’t break the opposition’s defense
Exactly why we wanted Saliba back last season, to gain experience from the bench while getting the odd start.
If you look at the full picture and not just the defence which is the logical thing to do you’d see it’s the lack of a proper, consistent, dominating DM that’s the missing part of the puzzle. Very very difficult to be a CB without that quality infront of you.
Partey is good but we could get better. We are so desperate for a DM we drool over everything Partey does. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a quality player but nowhere near the quality of a prime Fernandinho for example. He’s also a B2B more, he said it himself.