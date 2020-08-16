Could Arsenal’s supposed leaked opening Premier League fixture be a blessing?

Arsenal are set to open their Premier League 2020-21 season away against Manchester United supposedly, with the opening weekend of fixtures leaked on the official Premier League fantasy football site.

If the fixture list proves to be true, we have been dealt the toughest ask of the so-called ‘top six’, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham all gifted routine-looking home fixtures, while Liverpool will make the trip to London to take on West Ham.

On paper, we wouldn’t necessarily be expecting the three points, but 2020 is no normal year, and Manchester United are yet to even finish their current campaign.

We are two weeks away from our season’s opener, where we will take on Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley, and only four weeks away from the supposed kick-off of our prestigious league competition, yet United are playing tonight against Sevilla for a place in the Europa League final, which could see them end their campaign either today or this Friday coming.

This will allow the Red Devils very little rest, preparation, holiday-time or time to evaluate their playing squad ahead of the new term, and it could well prove to be a boost by playing them so early into the season.

United will be expected to win tonight’s fixture, which will leave just over three weeks turnaround for our rivals, which will not be easy, especially as players will be called up for international duty for the week before the PL will get going also.

The entire fixture list can be found below, as found by the Mirror on the Fantasy.Premierleague.com website.

Full ‘leaked’ 20/21 opening day

Brighton vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Southampton

Everton vs Fulham

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

West Brom vs Burnley

West Ham vs Liverpool

Wolves vs Leicester

Will Arsenal have an advantage over United should the above prove to be true?

Patrick