Could Arsene Wenger have saved Arsenal €80M?

Arsenal are currently being linked with a move to sign Victor Osimhen from Lille, but could Arsene Wenger have done more to sign him in 2015?

The 21 year-old joined Nicolas Pepe’s former club last summer in a supposed €12 Million move, and made an instant impact in France, scoring 18 goals so far in his debut campaign with the club.

He’s already being touted for another move in the coming window, with Arsenal supposedly interested in the explosive striker, but Lille are said to value the striker at a whopping €80 Million.

Such a fee would likely be considered a huge risk, although if the young Nigerian could have a similar impact in England as he has in France it wouldn’t take him very long to repay that faith in him.

The player himself has now admitted that he could have joined our club in 2015 after he thoroughly impressed in the Under-17 World Cup, but after holding talks with Arsene Wenger he opted to move to Germany instead.

That move to join Wolfsburg didn’t quite work out however, with Osimhen failing to score a single goal with the club in any of his 14 senior appearances, although minutes were limited.

He has since impressed in both Belgium and Ligue 1 and is open to a move to a top Premier League side in the future, but remains grounded as he prioritises regular playing time.

“I spoke with Arsene Wenger after the tournament ended and he wanted me to come to Arsenal,” Osimhen claimed. “I had a lot of options. Barcelona, Inter, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and the rest.

“Arsenal was a good option but it wasn’t the best at the time. I wanted to start playing as soon as I turned 18.

“I wanted to go to a place where I had time to invest in my game and improve physically. Wolfsburg showed me that possibility.”

“Of course, one day I’d like to play for a big club in England,” Osimhen added.

“I’ve spoken to Odion [Ighalo] about it. He gave me very good advice, he’s a legend and a big brother. My goal is to play at one of the biggest clubs in the world but now I’m very happy in Lille.

“My priority is to play a lot of games. Signing for a big club and being on the bench is not exciting for me.”

Could Arsene Wenger have done more to convince him that he would get his chance at Arsenal? Should our club stump up the fee needed to persuade Lille to part with their impressive young striker?

Patrick