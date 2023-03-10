Could Arteta be planning on two new midfielders in the summer?

Arteta’s summer transfer window will be unsuccessful if he doesn’t bolster his midfield. Want to know why? Here’s why?

Granit Xhaka (30), Thomas Partey (29), and Jorginho (31) are not getting any younger, and as per Caught Offside, Arteta wants to bring in younger midfielders.

The belief is that just like the attack and defence have “young blood,” Arteta wants a younger midfield he can count on for years to come. In his ambition to do so, Arteta won’t mind signing more than one midfielder, and many who have been following Arsenal’s transfer speculation will imagine that Arteta has his eye on Declan Rice and probably one other top midfielder.

Caught Offside writes, “Arsenal could try to sign more than one midfielder this summer as Mikel Arteta looks for younger players to come in and provide more long-term alternatives to the likes of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, and Jorginho.”

Other than the report, Fabrizio has also recently admitted via his Caught Offside column, “Arsenal are very happy with Jorginho. On the pitch but also in the dressing room, he had great impact, and they’re very happy with him. I still believe that Arsenal want a new midfielder in the summer to help Mikel Arteta if they find the right opportunity, but Jorginho is a permanent signing, and they’re convinced it was an excellent deal.”

Will there be a summer midfield revelation at Arsenal; I believe so….

