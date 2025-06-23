Could Arteta Face the Same Fate? Turkish Board Resigns After Mourinho Leak

Arsenal fans might take interest in recent events in Turkey, where the entire board of the Turkish Disciplinary Board has resigned following the leak of internal emails concerning former Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho.
As reported in multiple Turkish outlets, the emails referenced critical remarks made by Mourinho about the organisation, which appear to have led to a retaliatory mindset within the board. One message as per Goal, in particular, caused widespread outrage:
“Mourinho is being given too much leeway. If this continues, he’ll pay the price for it next season.”
This revelation has led to accusations of bias, undermined the integrity of the disciplinary process, and ultimately forced the board to step down in disgrace.
A chilling parallel?
While personal views on Mourinho may differ, some may struggle to warm to the man, the broader implications are concerning.
What if a similar situation unfolded in English football? Imagine, for example, if Mikel Arteta continued to vocally question the PGMOL and Premier League officiating standards, only for leaked communications to reveal a premeditated agenda against him.
Of course, many believe such a scenario could never happen in England. Our referees and governing bodies are seen as professional and impartial, the incorruptible stewards of the game.
But the question remains: did Turkish fans, players and clubs once think the same about their own officials?
Fan trust should never be taken for granted
Trust in football’s regulatory structures is critical, but trust is fragile. Scandals like these serve as a reminder that transparency and accountability must be upheld at all levels of the game.
An older Gooner’s lament against greed and cheating in the modern game.
Let us hope the English game never gives fans cause to doubt the integrity of its officials.
But in the modern game, perhaps even that cannot be taken for granted.
Please share your thoughts in the comments.
Ken1945
I doubt that Arteta has put any criticisms in writing ie emails etc and usually reserves his quite justified complaints to post match comments. PGMOL probably do dislike him, as they did Wenger, but his complaints a quite valid, so what can they do?
I’ll try and find out what the “chosen one” said Jax, but I think it was a few different episodes.
It was the emails that the Turkish Disciplinary members sent out, that caused this uproar and resignations.
We have already seen PL managers being fined and cautioned when criticising officials after a game, so the precedent is already there.
There have been many discussions on JA about the PGMOL and it’s members and the claim has always been there’s no proof of any wrong doing and that’s still the case – but this Turkish case must surely raise concerns about the PGMOL being more open with their members and the fans when decisions that are controversial are made?
Do you know what Jose said Ken?