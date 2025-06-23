Could Arteta Face the Same Fate? Turkish Board Resigns After Mourinho Leak

Arsenal fans might take interest in recent events in Turkey, where the entire board of the Turkish Disciplinary Board has resigned following the leak of internal emails concerning former Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho.

As reported in multiple Turkish outlets, the emails referenced critical remarks made by Mourinho about the organisation, which appear to have led to a retaliatory mindset within the board. One message as per Goal, in particular, caused widespread outrage:

“Mourinho is being given too much leeway. If this continues, he’ll pay the price for it next season.”

This revelation has led to accusations of bias, undermined the integrity of the disciplinary process, and ultimately forced the board to step down in disgrace.

A chilling parallel?

While personal views on Mourinho may differ, some may struggle to warm to the man, the broader implications are concerning.

What if a similar situation unfolded in English football? Imagine, for example, if Mikel Arteta continued to vocally question the PGMOL and Premier League officiating standards, only for leaked communications to reveal a premeditated agenda against him.

Of course, many believe such a scenario could never happen in England. Our referees and governing bodies are seen as professional and impartial, the incorruptible stewards of the game.

But the question remains: did Turkish fans, players and clubs once think the same about their own officials?

Fan trust should never be taken for granted

Trust in football’s regulatory structures is critical, but trust is fragile. Scandals like these serve as a reminder that transparency and accountability must be upheld at all levels of the game.

An older Gooner’s lament against greed and cheating in the modern game.

Let us hope the English game never gives fans cause to doubt the integrity of its officials.

But in the modern game, perhaps even that cannot be taken for granted.

Ken1945

