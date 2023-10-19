Could Arteta field his very best team against Chelsea now our injured players are back?

With Premier League action set to resume this weekend following the October international break, football fans are excited, and I’m sure most of us Gooners are looking forward to seeing our favorite team, Arsenal, play again, after sending us to cloud nine with their 1-0 win over Manchester City before the break. Looking forward to the weekend’s action, Arteta and the boys have a London derby to win when we travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

The question is whether London will be painted Red or Blue after that highly anticipated clash on Saturday. Whenever important games like this come around, we, the fans, are ready to “take part in the action”. We can’t help but talk about why our team is the best and make suggestions for what we hope to see in the match, whether in tactics or team selection.

That said, we, the Gunners, are in top form as we prepare to face the Blues; we are unbeaten in eight games (6 victories and two ties).

Still, Chelsea appears to be finding its feet under Pochettino. They beat Burnley 4-1 before the international break and are gradually regaining form, as it was their second league win in a row (a condition they have found hard to come by in recent months), but can they extend their winning streak? Certainly not, as we ought to thrash them.

Arteta, our Spanish tactical genius should devise a game plan that will result in another massive win for us this weekend.

Due to injuries and other factors, it has been difficult for us to maintain a lineup in the Premier League recently, and judging by the constant reshuffling of the team, Arteta has yet to acquire what he seeks tactically.

What do I expect for that game?

I expect Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, both of whom came to this break with injuries, to have recovered and be able to start. I’d also like Thomas Partey to start, even if some believe he isn’t ready to start given he’s just back from an injury. Our No. 5’s cameo versus Manchester City impressed me and he since played two half-games for Ghana to help regain top fitness levels.

With the return of Thomas Partey and the possibility of Saka returning to the starting lineup, Arteta will need to make some lineup switches. Declan Rice could continue to play an offensive role in midfield, as he did against Manchester City, and we could get our strongest forward line back with a Martinelli-Jesus-Saka combination.

Do you believe we could destroy Chelsea with these changes in midfield and attack?

Sam P

