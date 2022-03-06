Arsenal News Arsenal previews

Could another Arsenal youngster get a debut today with Tomiyasu injured?

As I wrote earlier today, Mikel Arteta is keen to see more academy players promoted to the Arsenal first team, and it would appear that he has chosen another one who has been seen training with the first team squad this week.

Arteta revealed that Takehero Tomiyasu will not be available again after sustaining another calf strain before last weeks game against Wolves, so it is little surprise that he should promote an established right-back from the academy, considering there is no ready-made back up to Cedric Soares in the squad without a change of formation.

The lucky youngster is Zak Swanson, who joined the club at just six years of age. He only signed his first professional contract with the Gunners just two years ago, and now aged 21 it is probably about time we was given a chance to see if he can make it at Arsenal.

God forbid that Cedric gets injured as well, but it would nice for Arteta to give Swanson a run out if we are comfortably winning the game. If we don’t actually try our academy players now and again, how will we ever know how they will pan out?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

WATCH Arteta talks about Odegaard, the top four race and the next big transfer window

Posted by

Tags Watford v Arsenal

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Eric says:
    March 6, 2022 at 12:58 pm

    Give him a try, would love to see more academy player step up to first team

    Reply
  2. Samuel Jonathan says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:59 pm

    Would love to see him, as far as we are getting good results.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs