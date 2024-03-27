Could Arteta leave Arsenal to return to Man City? No chance….

Shaun Wright Phillips asked about Arteta returning to Man City

The Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has become such a big part of the Arsenal, and without him, I’m not too sure where we would be at right now. Arteta obviously left Pep Guardiola’s side at Manchester City and joined Arsenal in 2019 and has transformed the Gunners back to where we belong.

The ex Manchester City player Shaun Wright Phillips has come out and spoke about Mikel Arteta and was asked if he ever thought Arteta would ever possibly go back to managing Manchester City and said this “”Arsenal are going in that direction as well with the way they’re doing it.

“I would not expect Arteta to come back, and I don’t think any of the City fans did either. Nobody would expect a manager at a club like that to just get up and leave. He’s in the top three teams in the Premier League, if not Europe, right now, why would you get up and walk away from it?”

There is clearly a lot of speculation around Arteta recently and that happens when a manager is doing a good job at a club but I personally don’t think we have anything to worry about. Arsenal seems to be a club that has a big place in Arteta’s heart and Edu and the club have backed him through what was some tougher times for the manager.

The Arsenal Board have backed the boss and he now looks like he’s got all the players he wants, and is implementing a style of play and managerial style that seems to be working for these players and the club. The club has showed that it believes in Arteta’s vision and what he has planned for the future.

Do I think Arteta will leave the club anytime soon? No chance! Arteta has got the backing and the plan that is clearly working, and I feel like if the club continue to back him and support him we will only continue to thrive. He’s got a bunch of players that clearly love and are learning off him. He has definitely learnt a lot from Pep who is arguably one of the best managers to ever managed, and you can tell that with by the way he organizes his players.

If Arteta left Arsenal I’d be very, very surprised and I feel like the media are underestimating our boss and the club itself, I can’t see him leaving a club that has backed and given him the help to build his blueprint for the long term future success..

Daisy Mae

