Could Arteta philosophy get the best out of Mkhitaryan?

Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal as part of the deal to send Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, but neither player seemed to find their best with their new clubs.

The Chilean forward has since been moved onto Inter Milan on loan, while we also opted to send Mkhi to Italy with Roma, also on loan, but there could be a future for Mkhitaryan at Arsenal after all.

The 31 year-old admitted that he was asked to play a certain way under Unai Emery which didn’t suit his style of play, and he has refound his form with on-loan side. Arteta’s philosophy may well post more of an enticing project than the one emery posed for him.

‘When I was at Arsenal, I had different things asked from me by the coach, people were expecting different things from here,’ Mkhitaryan stated.

‘The philosophy of Emery was different from Fonseca, but here I’m feeling much better because we’re playing better football and I think it matched me.

‘I prefer Fonseca’s football because we’re playing very offensively, we’re trying to have the ball all the time here and of course I like this kind of game.’

When asked where he expected to play next season, he replied: ‘I can’t say anything at the moment because the season is stopped, we don’t know when we’ll start playing again and what will happen in the summer.

‘Football changes so quickly. One day you’re here, the other you’re there. You never know what can happen and what will happen with you.’

With the current situation with Italy on lockdown, Mkhitaryan also updated us on how he is coping at the moment, adding: ‘We have the programme from the team for training at home, so I’m trying to keep myself fit.

‘When I heard the situation wasn’t the best and everyone was asking us to stay home, I stopped going outside for a walk or a run.

‘It’s better to stay inside and be an example to everyone, to show them that this is more important, to follow the rules and be at home.’

The midfielder clearly isn’t ruling out a return to our club this summer, where he could get the chance to play under Mikel Arteta in a new system, but it would seem that he would not have entertained a return had Emery still held the reigns.

There is much talk about who will take over from Mesut Ozil as the main creative spark in our side, with the former German international failing to hit the heights of his former years, and Mkhitaryan could well be that player.

Only a few days ago we were calling for him to be considered for a return, and the player himself might even feel like he has a point to prove in England after a couple of tough challenges.

Would Mkhitaryan suit our new philosophy under Arteta? Does he deserve another chance?

