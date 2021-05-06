Could Arteta really be sacked if Arsenal fail in Europa League?

Are Arsenal lining up a move for former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri if Arteta fails in Europa? by Yash

In a shocking revelation, reports in Italy suggest that Arsenal are trying to replace current manager Mikel Arteta with Maurizio Sarri in the summer. The Gunners coach has treaded on thin ice, with the club lying in mid-table for the majority of the current campaign.

If the Gunners fail to win the Europa League, they will be without any European competition for the first time in 25 years.

That’s a grim situation for any manager managing Arsenal, who will naturally come under scrutiny.

Mikel Arteta’s team sit at ninth position, an astonishing 31 points behind league leaders Manchester City and 12 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

The report of Sarri replacing Arteta was published by Football Italia, who claimed that Arsenal as well as their London rivals Tottenham are in negotiations with the Italian.

It said, ‘Sources have told Football Italia that Arsenal have also begun talks with Sarri as they prepare for life after Mikel Arteta, who is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.’

The former Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus manager is believed to be open to a return to England after having managed the London side Chelsea for just a year.

Although the 62-year-old was sacked by the Blues due to some dressing room issues, his stint is considered a successful one as he drove the Londoners to a third place finish and a Europa League title.

The report from Football Italia is an intriguing one, with many publications previously reporting that Mikel Arteta has the full backing from the Arsenal board, but of course he may have been told privately that he must make sure we are in Europe next season.

But even the Arsenal fans, who have utmost trust in the young manager, would agree that the former Man City assistant coach’s stint at Arsenal have been far from what they can call a success.

Could it be win or bust for Arteta in the Europa League?

Yash Bisht