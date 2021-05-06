Could Arteta really be sacked if Arsenal fail in Europa League?

Are Arsenal lining up a move for former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri if Arteta fails in Europa? by Yash
In a shocking revelation, reports in Italy suggest that Arsenal are trying to replace current manager Mikel Arteta with Maurizio Sarri in the summer. The Gunners coach has treaded on thin ice, with the club lying in mid-table for the majority of the current campaign.
If the Gunners fail to win the Europa League, they will be without any European competition for the first time in 25 years.
That’s a grim situation for any manager managing Arsenal, who will naturally come under scrutiny.
Mikel Arteta’s team sit at ninth position, an astonishing 31 points behind league leaders Manchester City and 12 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
The report of Sarri replacing Arteta was published by Football Italia, who claimed that Arsenal as well as their London rivals Tottenham are in negotiations with the Italian.
It said, ‘Sources have told Football Italia that Arsenal have also begun talks with Sarri as they prepare for life after Mikel Arteta, who is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.’
The former Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus manager is believed to be open to a return to England after having managed the London side Chelsea for just a year.
Although the 62-year-old was sacked by the Blues due to some dressing room issues, his stint is considered a successful one as he drove the Londoners to a third place finish and a Europa League title.
The report from Football Italia is an intriguing one, with many publications previously reporting that Mikel Arteta has the full backing from the Arsenal board, but of course he may have been told privately that he must make sure we are in Europe next season.
But even the Arsenal fans, who have utmost trust in the young manager, would agree that the former Man City assistant coach’s stint at Arsenal have been far from what they can call a success.
Could it be win or bust for Arteta in the Europa League?
Good morning.
Sacking Arteta is NOT the answer, Arsenal have to many players that are passed their best and the young with a mixture of new signings are what is required. when you look at the early part of his tenure, FA Cup which we should have done better and Europa, we not be in this position, but having said that the team needs massive clear out and re investment in certain areas, the main point is the ownership that have been stingy with funding and had the funding been given when Arsene was in charge then things would be a hole loft different. the club needs new owners, who will invest as this all to apparent as just remember look where Arteta came from and what he did there, the funds need to be made and then we shall see what type manager he is, but he’s done a good job up until now as the Emery days were awful, predictable and he’s changed that. He has created stability a good ethos, and players back from injury, but if i were him I would play the youngsters till end of the season, let them learn with game time as that is where Arsenal future lay with the odd good signing like Odegard if we can get him.
Done a good job up until now??? Are you sure Pal??? Who are you??? HIS MUM???Look at our league position. Actually try watching some of our games. See how poor the football is. And YOU believe he has “done a good job so far”?. Seriously PAL. You have got out of bed too early this morning. Hi back snd sleep off whatever delusional thoughts that got into your head.
Phil, you never fail to make things personal. This is not the place to throw insults around. Kindly take your aggression elsewhere, it’s not welcome here.
And you are WHO exactly PAL thinking you can tell me what to do?
I agree with a lot of your points Paul. I’m torn about Arteta, I wanted the club to give him a “proper” chance to improve things, let him buy in his own choice of players & cast-off the chaff. BUT this “blind adoration” of Stan & Josh Kronke and “you’ll like them if you give them a chance” crap has put me off him big-time. If they sack him, we get another coach who will struggle to utilise this selection of players & another mid-table finish. It doesn’t look good for the future.
If you check the data on TransferMarkt.com then you will find that Arsenal are in the top five for net transfer expenditure over the last four or five years, depending on exactly which figures you look at and so on.
The Kroenkes may not have put much of their own money into the club, but a lack of transfer funds can’t be used to justify Arsenals position in the league.
If you look at some of the teams we have beaten, you cant argue for a lack of quality in the squad, maybe a lack of depth.
Likewise some of the injuries could probably have been avoided or reduced by a better squad rotation system.
There is no denying there have been some baffling team selections, e.g. the repeated selection of Willian when it was clear his confidence had gone last autumn, or the lack if a striker against Villereal.
Add to that the choice and timing of some of the substitutions.
Much of this is directly under Arteta’s responsibility.
No, Im sorry, Arteta has not done well.
Ones things for sure is that one of the Spanish Frank Spencer’s will be knocked out tonight .
Arteta should be gone even if he some how pulls off winning the EL .
@Dan kit
Wow!! What an ignorant comment!!
You often prove how little knowledge you have of Arsenal, and football in general, but you have outdone yourself with that comment “Arteta should be gone even if he some how pulls off winning the EL ”
So winning a European trophy (something we haven’t done in nearly 30 years, and only twice in the club’s entire history), and qualifying for the CL, in his first full season, is not good enough? Add the FA Cup, and Community Shield win, and that would be an impressive haul in just 17 months, especially given the state of the club was in when Arteta arrived.
So what was expected then Dan? We’ve established that European success, and CL qualification is a sackable offence, given what you’ve just said, so the only thing left to avoid the sack would be winning the league then.
And you wonder why I often question your IQ level!
Sorry I didn’t know we had Sir Alex Ferguson in the chat .
Mate the only reason you want him here is because you don’t want to be proven wrong with your silly little Wenger agenda and cringe excuses .
You do realise we are losing 2-1 and got completely outplayed in the first leg ,in a cup likened to the carling cup .
And I did t think the FA cup was a trophy you would count as an impressive haul seeing Wenger won it some many times but no credit was given to him .
Stick to your silly little conspiracy theories buddy .
I hesitate to write this but I honestly believe it’s a younger man’s job.
Elaborate, Sue.
I think Arteta has the potential to be a good manager, but isnt there yet. The Arsenal job was too big for Emery and is certainly too big for Arteta at the moment. He should have taken some time in a lower division or managed a youth team first.
In Arteta’s favour, (from the Kroenkes point of view,) he is a lot cheaper than alternative managers and should improve over time.
Against that, you have to look at how much the league position and the possible lack of European football will cost Arsenal at a time when finances are already hammered thanks to covid.
As such, I do think the result of the Europa league may have a big impact on whether he keeps his job or not.
One possible option, in Benitez’ recent interview about the Tottenham job he was talking about being the ‘professor’ mentoring young people, or something like that. It crossed my mind that it was an odd choice of words, and could more easily apply to him mentoring a young manager then managing a team.
If Arteta does keep the job I would hope that he will take whatever steps are necessary for him to improve his own performance, an experienced advisor might be one way to go.
Reasons he should be sacked is.
1…never lost as much games at home in years,
2…never lost as much games overall.
3…playing terrible football.
4.. Playing willian for so many games.
5…playing xakai at left back.
6…not playing martinelle more.
7..not having a backup left back,
8..lowest league position since the 80s.
9.. Going to be behind spuds again.
Is that enough……
A rebuild would have been needed regardless of who was in charge. Would we have finished higher with another coach? Possibly. However, it looks like we’ll be keeping our biggest assets while the rebuild continues. The last two windows (given our budget) have been excellent. As long as that continues, the grass on our side is green enough.