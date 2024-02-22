Could Arteta Really Leave Arsenal in the Summer?

Rumours recently surfaced suggesting current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could leave the club this summer. Find out how true these rumours are right here.

Rumours recently surfaced in the Spanish media that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could potentially leave the North London side at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

While some have suggested that these rumours are nonsense, others believe he could be tempted to join La Liga side Barcelona whether he wins the Premier League with The Gunners or not. Let’s dive straight in to discover more about this latest gossip that has got everyone fired up.

Why would Mikel Arteta leave Arsenal?

Arsenal still have a very good chance of winning both the English Premier League (EPL) and the UEFA Champions League, so to many football fans across the globe, it seems as though a move away from Arsenal would be foolish.

However, when you take into account the facts that the current Barcelona manager, Xavi, is set to leave at the end of the season, that Barcelona have openly stated they are interested in replacing Xavi with Arteta, that almost every fully licensed and regulated crypto sports betting website in the world has Arteta as the odds-on favourite manager to replace Xavi at the helm and the recent Spanish media rumours, you can see why people have come to the conclusion he could leave Arsenal and join Barcelona.

What are the actual odds of Arteta being the next Barcelona manager?

Name: Mikel Arteta. Nationality: Spanish. Age: 41. Odds of joining Barcelona: 3/1 (fractional), +300 (American/moneyline), 4.00 (decimal). IPR (Implied Probability Rate): 25.00%

Name: Rafael Marquez. Nationality: Mexican. Age: 44. Odds of joining Barcelona: 6/1 (fractional), +600 (American/moneyline), 7.00 (decimal). IPR: 14.30%

Name: Jurgen Klopp. Nationality: German. Age: 56. Odds of joining Barcelona: 9/1 (fractional), +900 (American/moneyline), 10.00 (decimal). IPR: 10.00%

Name: Hansi Flick. Nationality: German. Age: 58. Odds of joining Barcelona: 10/1 (fractional), +1000 (American/moneyline), 11.00 (decimal). IPR: 9.10%

Name: Jose Mourinho. Nationality: Portuguese. Age: 61. Odds of joining Barcelona: 12/1 (fractional), +1200 (American/moneyline), 13.00 (decimal). IPR: 14.30%

Try to remember that none of these betting markets, even the odds-on favourite bet, ‘Arteta to be the next Barcelona manager after Xavi,’ are ever guaranteed to return a profit and that these odds are subject to change at any time.

Also, don’t forget that Jurgen Klopp has already stated that he has no desire to stay in management after leaving Liverpool, so you could perhaps count him out of the race.

Jose Mourinho might be too controversial because of how he ended his recent brief spells at Roma, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Chelsea, so you could also possibly rule him out.

Final thoughts

It’s very unlikely that Arteta will leave Arsenal at the end of the season, but if there is a space open at Barcelona, and the money is right, there’s a good chance he could head back to his home country and take the managerial role at Barcelona.

Only time will tell; we will just have to wait and see what transpires. If he does leave, it also begs the question, who would replace him at Arsenal if Arteta joins Barcelona?

Some of the names that have already been suggested are Robert De Zerbi, Jose Mourinho, Graham Potter, Will Still, Thierry Henry, Unai Emery (for a second spell at Arsenal), and even Patrick Vieira.

If Arteta did leave, who would you choose to replace him?