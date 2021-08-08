Could Arteta really persuade Bernardo Silva to join Arsenal?

More and more outlets are putting two and two together by suggesting Arsenal are interested in Bernardo Silva.

It’s an easy rumour to make up.

Man City are spoilt with options in midfield and would like to recoup some money having spent one hundred million on Jack Grealish.

Especially if they are still interested in Harry Kane, the Champions at least need to show they are trying to respect Financial Fair Play Rules.

The Gunners are in the market for creativity and unlike other clubs would be negotiating with a club willing to make a deal happen.

Mikel Arteta collaborated with the player when he was assistant manager at the Etihad.

Many City players credited the Spaniard’s ability on a 1 on 1 to get the very best out of talent, and the hope is that our manager will now use his connections to make the deal happen.

Close friends with Pep Guardiola, Pep would love to help out his prodigy and unlike a Leicester with Maddison, City would be more receptive to a payment plan.

City don’t needs cash right now, just proof that income will be going into their bank .

In fact if one club are likely to not be put off by a flexible repayment schedule it would be Man City. Because they want to sell, they might also be one of the few sides who won’t price their assets out of the market.

If it’s true, their valuation is 60 million that’s surely tempting when you consider what we have been quoted for Maddison.

Silva is older but a proven winner who has performed in Europe. A couple of seasons ago when they won a domestic treble, you could say he was their best player.

Silva would be a game changer, an individual who would make us top 4 contenders again.

The crucial question is; would he want to join the Gunners in their current state?

We could pay him well, and many find London life tempting, but this is a man who won’t be short of offers now that his boss has admitted offers will be listened too.

He tweeted a message thanking Arteta and calling him a ‘great bloke’ when Arteta left Manchester City to become the Arsenal manager.

There’s respect there. But enough to give up playing in the Champions League or even Europa?

The Portuguese might even back himself to fight for his place at City, a club who mostly likely will compete in 4 competitions?

He’s good enough to do that.

Even your most optimistic Gooner would have to question why would Silva knock on Pep’s door and ask to move to the worst Arsenal team in quarter of a century?

Maybe Pep owes Arteta a favour?

Be Kind In The Comments

Dan