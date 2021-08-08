Could Arteta really persuade Bernardo Silva to join Arsenal?

More and more outlets are putting two and two together by suggesting Arsenal are interested in Bernardo Silva.
It’s an easy rumour to make up.
Man City are spoilt with options in midfield and would like to recoup some money having spent one hundred million on Jack Grealish.
Especially if they are still interested in Harry Kane, the Champions at least need to show they are trying to respect Financial Fair Play Rules.
The Gunners are in the market for creativity and unlike other clubs would be negotiating with a club willing to make a deal happen.
Mikel Arteta collaborated with the player when he was assistant manager at the Etihad.
Many City players credited the Spaniard’s ability on a 1 on 1 to get the very best out of talent, and the hope is that our manager will now use his connections to make the deal happen.
Close friends with Pep Guardiola, Pep would love to help out his prodigy and unlike a Leicester with Maddison, City would be more receptive to a payment plan.
City don’t needs cash right now, just proof that income will be going into their bank .
In fact if one club are likely to not be put off by a flexible repayment schedule it would be Man City. Because they want to sell, they might also be one of the few sides who won’t price their assets out of the market.
If it’s true, their valuation is 60 million that’s surely tempting when you consider what we have been quoted for Maddison.
Silva is older but a proven winner who has performed in Europe. A couple of seasons ago when they won a domestic treble, you could say he was their best player.
Silva would be a game changer, an individual who would make us top 4 contenders again.
The crucial question is; would he want to join the Gunners in their current state?
We could pay him well, and many find London life tempting, but this is a man who won’t be short of offers now that his boss has admitted offers will be listened too.
He tweeted a message thanking Arteta and calling him a ‘great bloke’ when Arteta left Manchester City to become the Arsenal manager.
There’s respect there. But enough to give up playing in the Champions League or even Europa?
The Portuguese might even back himself to fight for his place at City, a club who mostly likely will compete in 4 competitions?
He’s good enough to do that.
Even your most optimistic Gooner would have to question why would Silva knock on Pep’s door and ask to move to the worst Arsenal team in quarter of a century?
Maybe Pep owes Arteta a favour?
We need him tho some will say he will hinder ESR’s development
We’ve needed a Carzorla type player for a long time.
I love ESR but he comes up a bit short on the vision/through ball front. I’d takehim in a heartbeat.
On the contrary, Man City need cash after spending around 100 M for Grealish and need money to get Kane. Bernardo Silva would most likely want to move to Arsenal, because the pressure to win a major trophy is much lower than Man City and the salary will be higher
I highly doubt him to be a game changer though, because he’s slow and unproductive in scoring/ assisting. However, he could be productive in other aspects, such as in making pre-assists, passing, intercepting and pressing
He might not be as combative and as fast as Smith-Rowe, but he’ll be essential to diversify our tactical options. If we can’t sign Odegaard or Silva, hopefully we can promote Hutchinson, Patino or Cottrell instead
I can’t see many top players wanting to come here and play under Arteta and his drab football unless we give them a massive contract .
Regarding silva I would say no ,just taking Man City’s cast offs so the can reinvest the money to sign Kane and strengthening them even more .
Forget about Bernado and buy Martin Odegaard who will serve for long in the team due to his age bracket.
No for odeegard! Not worth it
Watching Lionel Messi interview about leaving Barcelona. He said he was a boyhood Arsenal fan and dreams of playing with Xhaka, and hopes to become a Gooner soon. My Spanish isn’t very good though so I might have misunderstood….
Arsenal now only buy players 23 years and under with good resale value.
Bernado Silva does not fit the profile.
Bernardo to me is an ordinary player like Ben Foden but looks ok because he is surrounded by super stars.
He is for sale at 70m!!! and 150k p/w.
Willian comes to mind.
Why are we trying to buy success?
I thought Arteta was a super coach?
Gabriel Saliba Mari Partey Tavares Lokonga White.
Besides we already have a free superstar..Joe Willock.
AMN Nelson + Nketiah with the right coaching can also be superstars
We also have two loan options although one might be a GK.
Bernardo Silva for 60M?
Thank God you’re not part of Arsenal board. This is why I said, even we fans would have do worst than people running the club.
Imagine buying Silva for 60M?
A player who only has more than 30 start and 7 goals in just a single season in 2018/2019 and has been falling behind in numbers of appearance since then. A player who don’t contribute much to goals? a player who has never record 10 assists in a single league season in his career?
And all that for 60M?
He will be 27 in 2days which means we can never recoup half the money if he flops cos he’s no Home grown.
Madison price was inflated because he’s homegrown not because he worth the amount.
Buying Silva for 60M is the stupidity of the highest order.
Even Odegaar should not be more than 30M, Aourar is not more than that also.
Silva should not be more than 30-40M.
We need goals from midfield and Silva doesnt offer that. For 10 million more we could get Maddison who does offer goals, seems pretty simple to me.
not really … for 10 million more you are getting less creativity and a bit more defensive acumen … we need the former … if hes cheaper than maddison its a no brainer … if he wants to come of course …
If he can’t then he’s even more pointless than what I’ve come to believe about the man … what kind of architect tries to rebuild something with no blueprint !!! We will put out a team against brentford that is worse than the one we ended last season with .. partey out injured saka I guess not yet match fit and martineli still reveling in Olympic glory … shocking really
Trust the process buddy .
I trust the process just not the people in charge of it!!!
No denying Silvas quality. But City will be doing us no financial favours! Of that you can be sure. The financial decision will in any case not be Peps to give so, no personal favours to a friend will apply. And there are no REAL friends at this level anyway, when putting clubs first, as must and WILL happen.
So two other factors apply; are we interested in Silva AND is he interested in us? I feel neither will apply but certainly the second is far more likely to be the certain negative case and that alone would rule it out.
Which is my bottom line, as ever, as a realist”!
How does Pep owe MA a favour? After all in was he, MA, who upped and left to join the opposition. Anyway does anyone think that Silva, now in his prime, would consider joining a club out of Europe and finishing 8th in the EPL?
With Barcelona in trouble how about we go in for Pedri, he is young and Barcelona want to keep him at any cost but I think we can snatch him for right amount. He is an amazing player even at this young age and j think he is the missing piece of puzzle for us. Imagine a team with Saka, ESR, Martenelli and Pedri 💪. We can be right up there for as title contenders for years and years going by the overall age of the squad specaillay back 4 as well.
Yes, Arsenal should vigorously pursue the signing of the younger Martin Odegaard on the permanent deal this summer to a successful conclusion. Instead of to the older and slower Bernado silva who may not contribute much to the Gunners’ top-four places finish efforts making on the PL next season.
But on a curiosity note, what should Arsenal front three away to Tottenham Hs today in the Mental Series match look like?
Pepe, Laca and who?
