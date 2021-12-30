Could Arteta really persuade Ousmane Dembele to come to Arsenal?

There is an interesting transfer rumour being reported this morning that Arsenal have approached the representatives of Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele with a view to arriving on a free transfer in the summer, as they try to beat the likes of Newcastle to the highly-paid superstar. It has been reported that his contract talks with Barcelona have broken down so he can now talk to overseas clubs from the 1st of January.
According to HITC, it was expected that the newly-rich Toon would make Dembele an offer he couldn’t refuse, but the fact is that Arsenal, and also Chelsea, Man United, Bayern Munich and PSG are more likely to be able to give the wide man a shot at staying in the Champions League and the chance to win trophies straight away, whereas Newcastle are only at the beginning of their project and may even end up in the Championship next season.
It may seem like a long shot, but if you think that Arsenal could get the likes of Pepe’s and Aubameyang’s wages off our books (and of course Lacazette) in the summer, then we could also offer an extraordinary wage to the French international to tempt him to join Arteta’s revolution.
It would also be seen as a massive statement of intent from Arsenal that they intend to compete at the highest level of European football in the near future.
One also could say that at just 24 years old, he is the perfect age for Arteta’s new philosophy and if Dembele has been following our progress with the new young players, who could also become superstars of the future, he could look favourably on an offer from Arteta.
What do you think? Is it possible that Dembele could come and join the Gunners?
No a chance,dembele is an injury prone player with the physicality in premier league bit will even be worse for him and besides we have enough wingers in his prefer position which is right wing Saka and pepe are already there for me we only need left winger a striker a defensive midfielder and a cover for Gabriel at the back that way we will have a chance of competing for the title
It’s a No No. Too lnjury prone
Yes sign experienced flair players like Dembele
Sanogo, Mustafi, Sanchez, Willian, Guendouzie Lord Bendtner Iwobi and Ozil 🙂
This comment makes no meaning
I cant pick meaning in what you are saying
Yes we did make a statement of intent when we signed Ozil and what did we win in Europe?A big fat ZERO. Let us not get carried away by overpaid prima donnas or sick notes, we should trust our boss top hire the right players fitting into his vision.
@Loose Cannon
One player can’t carry a whole team. We might have had Ozil, but we also had Wilshere, Theo, Aaron, Iwobi, Gibbs etc…But hey, blame us getting nothing in Europe in Ozil… IJS
I don’t understand. The writer wants the club to offer an “extraordinary wage” to sign Dembele? After Ozil and Aubameyang? I believe the club should cap the highest wage at £200k or even lower.
Pls, how true is the news regarding Saka moving to Liverpool?? I hope it isn’t true😩
Have seen nothing about that. I seriously doubt the story is true. Would be incredibly stupid to sell one of our top young players.
Same silliness as ESR going to Villa. Media clickbait that has no chance to happen.
Torches and pitchforks would be out for Arsenal management, and Arteta would be public enemy number one.
There was an article in one of the newspapers this morning which reported Liverpool were interested in Saka and supposedly Saka’s agent allegedly said Saka might be interested. I suppose that should we fail to qualify for Europe then it could be an attractive proposition for Saka has would be certain to be playing with Liverpool. Also playing with the likes of Salah, Marne and Jota might be enough to tempt him.
A friend who is a West Ham supporter assures me that Liverpool are genuinely interested in Jarrod Bowen .That I can believe particularly if they are unable to hold on to Salah. I think Bowen has developed into a top class player since his move from Hull.
Have you evidence to support your claim apart from this friend or are you (him) referring to a press article.
Unusually for me, when these constant “we are interested in buying so and so” rumours come around(almost hourly on JA), I hesitate to dismiss this one immediately as nonsense, which I usually do.
However, for various reasons, cost, his injury proneness, we are not short of wingers, I deem it VERY UNLIKELY. But not completely impossible.
Extraordinary wave for an injury prone player, no way.
He is extra ordinarily talented but we must be very cautious.