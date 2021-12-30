Could Arteta really persuade Ousmane Dembele to come to Arsenal?

There is an interesting transfer rumour being reported this morning that Arsenal have approached the representatives of Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele with a view to arriving on a free transfer in the summer, as they try to beat the likes of Newcastle to the highly-paid superstar. It has been reported that his contract talks with Barcelona have broken down so he can now talk to overseas clubs from the 1st of January.

According to HITC, it was expected that the newly-rich Toon would make Dembele an offer he couldn’t refuse, but the fact is that Arsenal, and also Chelsea, Man United, Bayern Munich and PSG are more likely to be able to give the wide man a shot at staying in the Champions League and the chance to win trophies straight away, whereas Newcastle are only at the beginning of their project and may even end up in the Championship next season.

It may seem like a long shot, but if you think that Arsenal could get the likes of Pepe’s and Aubameyang’s wages off our books (and of course Lacazette) in the summer, then we could also offer an extraordinary wage to the French international to tempt him to join Arteta’s revolution.

It would also be seen as a massive statement of intent from Arsenal that they intend to compete at the highest level of European football in the near future.

One also could say that at just 24 years old, he is the perfect age for Arteta’s new philosophy and if Dembele has been following our progress with the new young players, who could also become superstars of the future, he could look favourably on an offer from Arteta.

What do you think? Is it possible that Dembele could come and join the Gunners?

