Could Arteta return forgotten star into Arsenal team?

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta clearly has his own ideas on how he wants his team playing, and one player who was previously frozen out could well get a chance to return this summer.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is currently in Italy on loan with Roma, and the Armenian international has earned his right to play regularly in the first-team. The 31 year-old has gifted 10 goal contributions to his current side in just over 810 match minutes (an equivalent of nine full matches), scoring 6 goals and picking up four assists.

Of course his current side would be interested in extending former Borussia Dortmund star, but it seems that Arsenal are not willing to let him go cheaply.

We have supposedly slapped a £23 Million asking price on the attacking talent, which seems a little hefty when you take into consideration his age, and the fact he has only the one year of his current Arsenal deal remaining this summer.

It could be early days on the matter, and it could well be that we are testing the waters to see just how much we can prise away from the Giallorossi this summer, or maybe Arteta could see a use for his talent.

Every player has their price, and while Mkhitaryan only showed rare glimpses of brilliance in an Arsenal shirt, his recent consistent form with Roma could have opened our manager’s eyes.

I for one would much rather see Henrikh named in a Gunners starting XI ahead of Mesut Ozil, and maybe Mikel will give me the chance to see that after the summer.

Could Mkhi earn a regular slot in the Arsenal team? Is £23 Million too much considering the circumstances?

Patrick