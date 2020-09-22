Could Arteta ring the changes and give Ozil opportunity in the cup?

Could the Carabao Cup give Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta the perfect chance to bring Mesut Ozil back into the side?
Our game against Fulham seemed flawless and perfect with the fluidity of the passing and the togetherness, but our game against West Ham was in complete contrast. There was a lack of creativity in the team and just no connection with our players for some reason.
This is why I think now is the perfect time for Arteta to call upon Mesut Ozil.
There is no guarantee that he will change much within the team but if he does not get given that chance, then fans may always be able to moan about the lack of creativity within the team!
It would be nice to finally see Ozil get a run around in an Arsenal shirt against Leicester on Wednesday in the cup, but if he doesn’t then it would be safe to say that he definitely is not in Arteta’s plans for the season, which would be such a shame!
Given that we play Liverpool in our third game of the Premier League campaign, only five days after our Carabao Cup outing, I hope Arteta opts to switch up the team rather than keep the same selection, especially after their appalling performance against West Ham, despite coming out with the three points.
It would be nice to see that he takes each competition seriously and not just switch to B and C teams. To win the cups you need to have your strongest team out there at all times and given the amount of talent in our first team squad, we need experience to get us to the top and win trophies.
The season is a long, hard one and players will need a rest but if we want to be the best, we have to play the best team we have week in week out, but Arteta should also ring the changes if it is not working. If he wants the quality and creativity that the team is clearly lacking then the Carabao Cup competition would be the perfect place for Ozil to stake his claim for a spot in the first team.
So, will Arteta make this change to line-up on Wednesday or will he put the current crop out to work against Leicester knowing we have a key top of the table clash on Monday? Or will he switch it up to more of a “cup team” and give the other youngsters and non-starters like Ozil a chance to show what they can bring?
It will be an interesting week whatever happens because after the poor showing against West Ham, and I hope he closely analyses his team and rings some changes! Gooners?
Shenel Osman
I think this ozil issue is getting out of hand. How can a player of ozil caliber not be good enough to even make the bench. Ozil is the most creative player we have.
I’ll be absolutely gobsmacked if we don’t see Mesut or Matteo!!
You talked my mind. Unless there are underlying factors outside football reasons, that we all suspect, it will be quite disappointing for Arteta to overlook Ozil on Wednesday once again. I’m afraid to say it, but such a rigid stand may sooner than later come to haunt Arteta. Let him do the rightful & the needful, as he has told the world of giving each player a level playing field to prove themselves. Looking forward to Wednesday. Can’t wait.
We already have hungrier and faster CAMs in Ceballos, Willian, Smith-Rowe and Nelson
Ceballos plays decently as a deep-lying playmaker. But his best position is CAM, as seen in Spain national football team and when he played as no 10 under Unai Emery
This is why I oppose the idea of getting a new CAM like Aouar, because we already have too many of them and we don’t even play with a CAM formation currently. Aouar and Ceballos are CAMs who can play decently as deep-lying playmakers, but they’re not athletic enough to protect our defenders in deep midfield area
Rotation is essential for many reasons ,and a secondary Cup competition should be when fringe players, such as Ozil , Guendouzi ,Cedric ,Nelson,Willock and Saliba, should be given an opportunity.Brendan Rodgers will I am sure use the match to look at his back up squad, so basically this is an ideal chance to assess the depth of our first team pool.
Could Mesut ring the changes and give Mikel the opportunity to get himself selected at least for the league cup bench? This answer only Mesut can answer and nobody else. Applaud him when and if he makes it through the tunnel, hoping he puts in a shift. But, but that is a very difficult task to ask, so let the status quo be maintained IMHO.
If the boss selects him, fine. If he does not perform, let it be an opportunity for fans for and against him to unite and show him the door. If Arsene could be treated that way (which was the correct way to get the message to him /board) so let it be done to Mesut also.
Thursday night should end this debate or discussions.