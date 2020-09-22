Could Arteta ring the changes and give Ozil opportunity in the cup?

Could the Carabao Cup give Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta the perfect chance to bring Mesut Ozil back into the side?

Our game against Fulham seemed flawless and perfect with the fluidity of the passing and the togetherness, but our game against West Ham was in complete contrast. There was a lack of creativity in the team and just no connection with our players for some reason.

This is why I think now is the perfect time for Arteta to call upon Mesut Ozil.

There is no guarantee that he will change much within the team but if he does not get given that chance, then fans may always be able to moan about the lack of creativity within the team!

It would be nice to finally see Ozil get a run around in an Arsenal shirt against Leicester on Wednesday in the cup, but if he doesn’t then it would be safe to say that he definitely is not in Arteta’s plans for the season, which would be such a shame!

Given that we play Liverpool in our third game of the Premier League campaign, only five days after our Carabao Cup outing, I hope Arteta opts to switch up the team rather than keep the same selection, especially after their appalling performance against West Ham, despite coming out with the three points.

It would be nice to see that he takes each competition seriously and not just switch to B and C teams. To win the cups you need to have your strongest team out there at all times and given the amount of talent in our first team squad, we need experience to get us to the top and win trophies.

The season is a long, hard one and players will need a rest but if we want to be the best, we have to play the best team we have week in week out, but Arteta should also ring the changes if it is not working. If he wants the quality and creativity that the team is clearly lacking then the Carabao Cup competition would be the perfect place for Ozil to stake his claim for a spot in the first team.

So, will Arteta make this change to line-up on Wednesday or will he put the current crop out to work against Leicester knowing we have a key top of the table clash on Monday? Or will he switch it up to more of a “cup team” and give the other youngsters and non-starters like Ozil a chance to show what they can bring?

It will be an interesting week whatever happens because after the poor showing against West Ham, and I hope he closely analyses his team and rings some changes! Gooners?

Shenel Osman