Could Arteta Spring A Surprise At Right-Back Against Burnley?

With Ben White ruled out for the season and most likely the World Cup, and a race against time for Timber to prove his fitness for the Champions League final, Mikel Arteta seemed to suggest he has a few solutions up his sleeve for the right-back position.

In his latest press conference, our manager hinted that his choice might depend on the opponent.

He has to be respectful to Burnley in a match where some pundits are predicting a a win of 4-0 or 4-0, but there seemed to be the suggestion that, because Monday night is a home fixture against a side sitting 19th in the table, he might pick a different option to the one he will select against PSG.

Here are the possible contenders to replace White

Mosquera

While the Spaniard prefers to play in the middle, he has been trusted to be our right-back for key games such as at the Etihad and in the Champions League quarter-final.

He is not as comfortable going forward, which is why, on an evening where it is assumed Arsenal will have lots of the ball, the 21-year-old might not be needed against the Clarets.

Assuming he starts in Budapest, though, now is the time to develop his relationship with Saka.

Rice / Zubimendi

Our boss got a lot of criticism on Sunday for his decision to switch Rice to right-back.

Based on the opening 25 minutes at the London Stadium, though, the visitors were dominating possession.

So tactically, I do not think Rice would have stayed out wide, but instead planned when to step into midfield.

The away side obviously underestimated West Ham’s ability to win back the midfield battle, but do not rule out this being tried again based on the level of opposition on Monday.

Could Arteta spring a surprise?

Saka

Let me stress, this would not be an option against the European champions, but at home against a team already relegated and managed by an interim boss, you can get away with it.

Saka played as a full-back when he first broke into the first team and, as recently as the last Euros, did so at times for England, admittedly in a back five.

The positive to this is that you can include an added offensive weapon.

Calafiori

Our manager was asked about this in his press conference, and the answer was that the sample size of evidence is quite small.

Yet the reason the question was asked was because of the Italian’s love of going forward and his intelligence when joining attacks.

The only issue at the moment would be the 23-year-old’s own fitness concerns.

Who would you play at right-back on Monday?

Dan Smith

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