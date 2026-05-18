Could Arteta Spring A Surprise At Right-Back Against Burnley?

With Ben White ruled out for the season and most likely the World Cup, and a race against time for Timber to prove his fitness for the Champions League final, Mikel Arteta seemed to suggest he has a few solutions up his sleeve for the right-back position.
In his latest press conference, our manager hinted that his choice might depend on the opponent.
He has to be respectful to Burnley in a match where some pundits are predicting a a win of 4-0 or 4-0, but there seemed to be the suggestion that, because Monday night is a home fixture against a side sitting 19th in the table, he might pick a different option to the one he will select against PSG.
Here are the possible contenders to replace White
Mosquera
While the Spaniard prefers to play in the middle, he has been trusted to be our right-back for key games such as at the Etihad and in the Champions League quarter-final.
He is not as comfortable going forward, which is why, on an evening where it is assumed Arsenal will have lots of the ball, the 21-year-old might not be needed against the Clarets.
Assuming he starts in Budapest, though, now is the time to develop his relationship with Saka.
Rice / Zubimendi
Our boss got a lot of criticism on Sunday for his decision to switch Rice to right-back.
Based on the opening 25 minutes at the London Stadium, though, the visitors were dominating possession.
So tactically, I do not think Rice would have stayed out wide, but instead planned when to step into midfield.
The away side obviously underestimated West Ham’s ability to win back the midfield battle, but do not rule out this being tried again based on the level of opposition on Monday.
Could Arteta spring a surprise?
Saka
Let me stress, this would not be an option against the European champions, but at home against a team already relegated and managed by an interim boss, you can get away with it.
Saka played as a full-back when he first broke into the first team and, as recently as the last Euros, did so at times for England, admittedly in a back five.
The positive to this is that you can include an added offensive weapon.
Calafiori
Our manager was asked about this in his press conference, and the answer was that the sample size of evidence is quite small.
Yet the reason the question was asked was because of the Italian’s love of going forward and his intelligence when joining attacks.
The only issue at the moment would be the 23-year-old’s own fitness concerns.
Who would you play at right-back on Monday?
Dan Smith
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Play a back 3 of saliba, Gabi, and Hincapie with Skelly and Cala as wingbacks. Think skelly could go right wing back. But then most will say that’s too defensive, I think not Cala and skelly are quite forward thinking players.
Calafiori is the best option. His substitute must The young Salmon or Mosquera.
I’d assign Saka as the inverted RB with Madueke in front of him, because he played that role under Arteta when we needed to score in the second half of a tough EPL game
Burnley would most likely park the bus, so Saka and Madueke combination on the right wing could massively increase our chance to score first at home
Unfortunately, Saka didn’t show up in Arsenal’s last training session. If he’s unfit, Mosquera would be the next best option since we can use his aerial ability to increase our scoring chance in attacking set-pieces
I wouldn’t want to tinker with anything at this stage.
Mosquera has been tried there and, while he may be a bit more defensive, he’s done a decent job.
No experiments please, things are tense enough as it is!
Team ……….
Royal
Martinelle saliva gabb. Cala
Rice. Mls
Ode
Saka. Victor. Eze
No surprises, please.
Just:
a) Win
b) No injuries or suspensions
c) Rack up some goals
PS. Poster boy Dembele’s injured
Quite simple really, just play Mosquera at RB. Maybe bring Timber on in the last 10/15 minutes, seeing as he’s back training on the grass.
343
Hincapie Big Gabi Saliba
Martinelli Rice Odegaard Saka
Trossard Gyokeres Eze
You do not mess about, you do not change what was working. Mosquera at RB, end of. Anything else is STUPID.
I don’t see the issue here. Mosquera was getting good reviews earlier in the season for his performances at right back when needed.
What’s changed?. 🤔
just something Arteta said that got me thinking
Why not try with Gyokeres? He would bully their left winger
@Frddy
🤣