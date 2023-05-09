Could Arteta start with Partey and Jorginho as partners when both are in form?

Arsenal are back to doing what they know best: winning. At least, that’s what we get from their two wins in two after failing to win four games.
In the wins against Chelsea and Newcastle, Arteta repeated one big tactical tweak that changed everything about his team. The Spaniard opted to bench Thomas Partey for Jorginho. For weeks, Partey hasn’t been himself, and last week against Chelsea, Arteta saw it wise to bench him, and what a genius move that has been. Jorginho has injected some calm and composure into Arsenal’s playing style. He’s been so good that against Newcastle, he was named man of the match.
As Jorginho thrives, questions start popping up about what happens to Partey, and the Ghanaian international gets over his bad spell. Who does Arteta use as his No. 6? Jorginho or Partey, who do you prefer?
Partey, on a good day, brings stability to Arsenal’s midfield. He is excellent at intercepting and winning possession. Jorginho, on the other hand, is also great, and his greatest attribute is that he brings calmness to Arsenal’s play, plus he can defend and attack brilliantly.
As you ponder who, between the two, should play in Arsenal’s ideal midfield, Danny Murphy hints that picking between them may be hard at the moment, but there’s no ruling out them playing together.
“It’s a lovely option he’s got with him [Jorginho] and Partey, because they do have different attributes,” Murphy said on the BBC. “We might even see them play together in certain games.”
That’s an interesting proposition. Do you think they could play together? Who could Arteta drop to fit them both in?
Daniel O
Mikel Arteta buzzing after Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal – This game was all about pride..
Yes, Arteta “could” play Jorjinho & Partey together just as well as he “could” play either of them with Xhaka, or permutate any two from the three of them as he sees fit for each of our remaining games.
It’s a good position to be in, if a little late in the season to benefit.
Depends on the game
I wanted to see the trio of party,xhaka and jorginho against city sacrificing one of our front players to have more control of the game and protect the defense, but against low block teams it’s completely different and not needed
Daniel, team for Brighton :
Ramsdale:
White, Gabriel, Kiwior, Tierney;
Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka;
Trossard, Jesus, Martinelli.
Bakayo to come on later if needed. I do like Partey but he’s just not on it at present. Also feel Jesus needs to produce more in order to keep what seems to be his automatic place. Brighton were shocking last night, couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Let’s hope the Toffees can do something similar to City.
Both players are great at breaking up play and “bringing calmness” to the side. At their bests, they’re very similar – partey is physically stronger which can help him carry the ball further, whereas jorginho is a bit better at passing, but they’re both good in all areas. I think they could play together, but I’d have jorginho as the dedicated no 6 and partey playing further up in that scenario.
I just have a feeling there will be one last twist before this campaign concludes.
Have long thought of Partey and Jorginho playing together in a double pivot, with the latter slightly advanced.
For those who wants to see Tinenry starting ahead of Zinchenko at left back, forget it, and why should the gaffer change his style to accommodate him, he’s reaping success sticking with the Ukrainian, i must admit am a nervous wreck with the lad there , but am just an armchair manager.
Arteta has actually played Partey in Odegaard’s position a couple of times to replace our captain in the last ten minutes of some games
If I’m not mistaken, Partey also played in an advanced position for Ghana. His physicality and dribbling skills can be very useful when we need to make a lot of crosses and cutbacks from the half-space
Partey also played RB at Atletico Madrid and against us in EL few years ago. He could replace White if required