Could Arteta start with Partey and Jorginho as partners when both are in form?

Arsenal are back to doing what they know best: winning. At least, that’s what we get from their two wins in two after failing to win four games.

In the wins against Chelsea and Newcastle, Arteta repeated one big tactical tweak that changed everything about his team. The Spaniard opted to bench Thomas Partey for Jorginho. For weeks, Partey hasn’t been himself, and last week against Chelsea, Arteta saw it wise to bench him, and what a genius move that has been. Jorginho has injected some calm and composure into Arsenal’s playing style. He’s been so good that against Newcastle, he was named man of the match.

As Jorginho thrives, questions start popping up about what happens to Partey, and the Ghanaian international gets over his bad spell. Who does Arteta use as his No. 6? Jorginho or Partey, who do you prefer?

Partey, on a good day, brings stability to Arsenal’s midfield. He is excellent at intercepting and winning possession. Jorginho, on the other hand, is also great, and his greatest attribute is that he brings calmness to Arsenal’s play, plus he can defend and attack brilliantly.

As you ponder who, between the two, should play in Arsenal’s ideal midfield, Danny Murphy hints that picking between them may be hard at the moment, but there’s no ruling out them playing together.

“It’s a lovely option he’s got with him [Jorginho] and Partey, because they do have different attributes,” Murphy said on the BBC. “We might even see them play together in certain games.”

That’s an interesting proposition. Do you think they could play together? Who could Arteta drop to fit them both in?

