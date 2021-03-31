Could Arteta tempt Aguero to join Arsenal?

Arsenal tipped to make a move for Aguero? Here we go again…

Sergio Aguero will finally part ways with Manchester City after winning an astonishing 13 trophies in his 10-year spell at the club.

Four league titles and EFL trophies, three Community Shield, one FA Cup and a Golden Boot in 2015 will all make his memories at the Etihad even sweet.

Although they are going in separate directions, there is still four competitions to fight for this season. But one question will be constant theme till the time the Argentine’s next club is officially revealed. ‘Where will Sergio Aguero be playing next season?’

Chelsea were seriously interested in him, before he signed for the Manchester club in 2011. The London club were also linked with him as recently as 2017.

However, they are thought to be not interested in the 32-year-old this summer, even though they are looking to sign a center-forward.

Barcelona and Inter Milan have also been thrown under the huge speculation, but Arsenal have been given a green light by a former Gunner.

Paul Merson, who made 264 appearances for the Gunners between 1985 to 1997, thinks Arsenal would be the perfect club for the 32-year-old.

“Will he stay in England or will his next move be abroad? If he stays in England, I think Arsenal would suit the style he would be looking for. They’d be a good choice,” he told Sky Sports.

“Mikel Arteta was at Manchester City and the way Arsenal play; they get around the box and they do create a lot of opportunities. Arsenal do tick that box for Aguero.”

Aguero has previously hinted he would love to live in London when admiring Chelsea a few years ago.

He said: “I look at players like [Didier] Drogba and [Frank] Lampard and they have been – and still are – the best players in their positions in the world.

“I could really learn from players like that.

“Chelsea are a great club. They have become one of the most feared in Europe over recent years.

“London would be a really amazing city to live in as well – myself and my wife could be really happy there.”

Arsenal fans, however, don’t want the Argentine at the Emirates.

And they are right. The club already have vast potential in the center-forward position with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Folarin Balogun in the queue after Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette.

Arsenal cannot keep buying players who are reaching the twilight of their career and convince fans that they are building something for the future.

