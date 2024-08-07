Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Could Arteta’s biggest surprise this summer be that Arsenal don’t buy anyone else at all?

There are numerous reports that Arsenal is okay with Eddie Nketiah staying at the club if other teams don’t meet their £30 million asking price. They claim that Mikel Arteta is perfectly content with keeping the Hale End star, and he wants to make it clear that he never had any intention of forcing him out of the club. So, do you think Mikel Arteta is really keen on keeping Nketiah?

With Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus, I think the Gunners have a solid attack. Even if they sell and don’t replace Nketiah, don’t be worried; they’ll still have an attack that opponents would dread, even Nketiah can score sometimes when we are in need of throwing every attacker on the pitch.

Nketiah is still moving on, which is the right decision for him. He’s got 15 goals and 2 assists in 34 starts for Arsenal; he’s not that prolific, so they should definitely consider letting him go. At 25 years old, the Englishman needs to play regularly if he wants to have a meaningful career, but otherwise we still managed to score 90 goals last season, and of course the same goes for Reiss Nelson, if no big enough offers arrive.

Arsenal’s statement about being willing to retain him could simply be a tactic to encourage potential buyers, such as Marseille, to meet their desired price. Arteta discusses the fine margins that can make all the difference at the highest level of competition. Maybe if Arsenal finds a better striker to replace Eddie, it could be the fine edge they need to win the league, or maybe just thinks Calafiori and Merino reinforcing the left flank, we will have already increased those ‘fine margins’.

There doesn’t even seem to be any serious rumours about Aaron Ramsdale moving on, and Zinchenko made a statement a couple of days that seemed to make it clear that he’s staying, so could Arsenal have in fact finished their involvement in this transfer window after Merino, and we will try and topple City by just keeping this squad intact?

Jack Anderson

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link
More Stories / Latest News
La Liga club hijacks Arsenal man’s move to Charlton
Xhaka excited to return to the Emirates as Arsenal faces Bayer Leverkusen
Emily Fox confirmed as fully fit with another 120 mins game as USA Women reach Olympic Final
Posted by

Tags Arteta Summer transfer window

26 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. To stay stagnant would be stupidity at it’s peak. To not improve ourselves would be ignorant. To not go for it after coming so closely second would be insane. Are Arsenal, our beloved, once again finish second? OMG!!!!!!

    Reply

  4. If so, the obvious question is: have we enough to beat City (it’s almost certain to be City in the mix anyway) to the PL title? I fear the answer to that is probably “no”, but if Arsenal can sign a striker and a midfielder then …

    Reply

  5. Why are you all acting like we finished miles off the champions. Sean, we have bought a 50 million pound defender is that not an improvement on a position that let us down last season? Did we not win 14 out of the last 16 games of the season ? Did we not register the most wins in a single season in our entire history ? Liverpool finished miles off us and they still havent acted in the window. City just sold a player who got 20 g/a last season the second most in there entire squad. Have some faith lads !!!!!

    Reply

      1. liam
        Maybe I’m wrong, but as an elderly man, I see the need to really keep improving. Other teams will improve and we definitely have not improved our team much. If we don’t improve upon Nketiah and Nelson I don’t think we will challenge City. ‘Cheap is Dear’ is what I was taught. We all want the same thing….an Arsenal who are magnificent. We have the finances to invest, so why not do it and become the best? We want the same thing.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

    2. Because we were not good enough to be Champions last season
      We had too many games where we never looked like scoring
      Newcastle , Villa and Man City away
      You have a world class striker that’s the difference between being Champions or not

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. With the best will in the world,Dan, Both teams were streets ahead of the rest and yes I do know that “we weren’t good enough “ in the literal sense but you are dismissing a very fine margin of difference to make it appear worse.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. No I meant we were not good enough because we were not good enough lol

          If I finish second in a race , I didn’t do enough to win did I

          Artea said himself we should not accept second
          We had a good season but Man City were better so how can we improve ….I think it’s a striker

          ReplyHighlight Thread

      2. Newcastle was in the first half of the season when everything you said was relevant. Drawing at City is not a bad result. Read Fergies book !!! You beat your rivals at home and don’t lose away which we did. Now the Villa game, totally on Arteta if im being honest. Zero reason to move Havertz into the midfield and bring in Jesu upfront. I think Bayern thought they would be champions when they bought Kane.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. Didn’t say it was a bad result
          I said a top class striker gets you a result in a couple of games which gets you over the line

          I think Man City thought they be Champions when they got Halland lol

          So you think we don’t need a striker ?

          ReplyHighlight Thread

  6. We have this habit of devaluing our players a lot, even on social media. Why Will others value them? Just want to start pointing that out as I’ve seen it here a lot too. Not good enough for Arsenal does not mean not good enough for a lower club. I cited the case of Solanke in another article who is clearly in my opinion not good enough for Arsenal and his former employers Liverpool even now who let him, still, his club Bournemouth will not take anything less than £40m if any of the bigger teams come knocking. Just trying to make common sense. I want Eddie out too but not for peanuts. Arsenal is moving in the right direction now and to say we have not improved the squad is an obvious lie, we just added Calafiori, we may or may not add the top striker or forward player we want but we are in a position to compete again this season. City115 just lost Alvarez who will cover his goals? Arsenal’s current attack gave us the most goals ever in our EPL history. I want that striker like we all do and will support the club holding out for the right valuation of their player just as the other club we want to get from will obviously do.

    Reply

  8. I think we will get one forward. Because, nothing has changed in our forward line from last season, and Arteta has mentioned that we need to be ruthless in the box several times. And I doubt he plans to do it by just improving the players.

    Reply

  9. Romano just said Marseille are still considering Elye Wahi and Nketiah as their next target, after signing Moukoko

    I bet Nketiah will get another suitor soon, because £30m is a very decent price for him

    After Arsenal sell him, I’m sure they’ll approach their targets quickly

    Reply

  10. I agree. Selling Nketiah will give us sizeable funds to help towards getting a quality forward
    I think it’s very important if we want to win the Premier League (so is getting Merino or equivalent)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors