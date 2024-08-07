Could Arteta’s biggest surprise this summer be that Arsenal don’t buy anyone else at all?

There are numerous reports that Arsenal is okay with Eddie Nketiah staying at the club if other teams don’t meet their £30 million asking price. They claim that Mikel Arteta is perfectly content with keeping the Hale End star, and he wants to make it clear that he never had any intention of forcing him out of the club. So, do you think Mikel Arteta is really keen on keeping Nketiah?

With Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus, I think the Gunners have a solid attack. Even if they sell and don’t replace Nketiah, don’t be worried; they’ll still have an attack that opponents would dread, even Nketiah can score sometimes when we are in need of throwing every attacker on the pitch.

Nketiah is still moving on, which is the right decision for him. He’s got 15 goals and 2 assists in 34 starts for Arsenal; he’s not that prolific, so they should definitely consider letting him go. At 25 years old, the Englishman needs to play regularly if he wants to have a meaningful career, but otherwise we still managed to score 90 goals last season, and of course the same goes for Reiss Nelson, if no big enough offers arrive.

Arsenal’s statement about being willing to retain him could simply be a tactic to encourage potential buyers, such as Marseille, to meet their desired price. Arteta discusses the fine margins that can make all the difference at the highest level of competition. Maybe if Arsenal finds a better striker to replace Eddie, it could be the fine edge they need to win the league, or maybe just thinks Calafiori and Merino reinforcing the left flank, we will have already increased those ‘fine margins’.

There doesn’t even seem to be any serious rumours about Aaron Ramsdale moving on, and Zinchenko made a statement a couple of days that seemed to make it clear that he’s staying, so could Arsenal have in fact finished their involvement in this transfer window after Merino, and we will try and topple City by just keeping this squad intact?

Jack Anderson

