Could Arteta’s biggest surprise this summer be that Arsenal don’t buy anyone else at all?

There are numerous reports that Arsenal is okay with Eddie Nketiah staying at the club if other teams don’t meet their £30 million asking price. They claim that Mikel Arteta is perfectly content with keeping the Hale End star, and he wants to make it clear that he never had any intention of forcing him out of the club. So, do you think Mikel Arteta is really keen on keeping Nketiah?
With Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus, I think the Gunners have a solid attack. Even if they sell and don’t replace Nketiah, don’t be worried; they’ll still have an attack that opponents would dread, even Nketiah can score sometimes when we are in need of throwing every attacker on the pitch.
Nketiah is still moving on, which is the right decision for him. He’s got 15 goals and 2 assists in 34 starts for Arsenal; he’s not that prolific, so they should definitely consider letting him go. At 25 years old, the Englishman needs to play regularly if he wants to have a meaningful career, but otherwise we still managed to score 90 goals last season, and of course the same goes for Reiss Nelson, if no big enough offers arrive.
Arsenal’s statement about being willing to retain him could simply be a tactic to encourage potential buyers, such as Marseille, to meet their desired price. Arteta discusses the fine margins that can make all the difference at the highest level of competition. Maybe if Arsenal finds a better striker to replace Eddie, it could be the fine edge they need to win the league, or maybe just thinks Calafiori and Merino reinforcing the left flank, we will have already increased those ‘fine margins’.
There doesn’t even seem to be any serious rumours about Aaron Ramsdale moving on, and Zinchenko made a statement a couple of days that seemed to make it clear that he’s staying, so could Arsenal have in fact finished their involvement in this transfer window after Merino, and we will try and topple City by just keeping this squad intact?
Jack Anderson
I’m starting to fear we are not getting the striker we need
To stay stagnant would be stupidity at it’s peak. To not improve ourselves would be ignorant. To not go for it after coming so closely second would be insane. Are Arsenal, our beloved, once again finish second? OMG!!!!!!
I thing there is a strong probability we will not bring in an out and out striker. Maybe, just maybe, a winger.
If so, the obvious question is: have we enough to beat City (it’s almost certain to be City in the mix anyway) to the PL title? I fear the answer to that is probably “no”, but if Arsenal can sign a striker and a midfielder then …
Why are you all acting like we finished miles off the champions. Sean, we have bought a 50 million pound defender is that not an improvement on a position that let us down last season? Did we not win 14 out of the last 16 games of the season ? Did we not register the most wins in a single season in our entire history ? Liverpool finished miles off us and they still havent acted in the window. City just sold a player who got 20 g/a last season the second most in there entire squad. Have some faith lads !!!!!
👍
liam
Maybe I’m wrong, but as an elderly man, I see the need to really keep improving. Other teams will improve and we definitely have not improved our team much. If we don’t improve upon Nketiah and Nelson I don’t think we will challenge City. ‘Cheap is Dear’ is what I was taught. We all want the same thing….an Arsenal who are magnificent. We have the finances to invest, so why not do it and become the best? We want the same thing.
Because we were not good enough to be Champions last season
We had too many games where we never looked like scoring
Newcastle , Villa and Man City away
You have a world class striker that’s the difference between being Champions or not
With the best will in the world,Dan, Both teams were streets ahead of the rest and yes I do know that “we weren’t good enough “ in the literal sense but you are dismissing a very fine margin of difference to make it appear worse.
No I meant we were not good enough because we were not good enough lol
If I finish second in a race , I didn’t do enough to win did I
Artea said himself we should not accept second
We had a good season but Man City were better so how can we improve ….I think it’s a striker
Newcastle was in the first half of the season when everything you said was relevant. Drawing at City is not a bad result. Read Fergies book !!! You beat your rivals at home and don’t lose away which we did. Now the Villa game, totally on Arteta if im being honest. Zero reason to move Havertz into the midfield and bring in Jesu upfront. I think Bayern thought they would be champions when they bought Kane.
Didn’t say it was a bad result
I said a top class striker gets you a result in a couple of games which gets you over the line
I think Man City thought they be Champions when they got Halland lol
So you think we don’t need a striker ?
Does a top class left back get us a result in a couple of games?
The more top class players mate the better
They where also champions with jesus
Okay lol ?
Like I said mate , if you think we dont need a striker that’s okay
You are comparing us with teams who have won major trophies not long ago, you can’t be serious!
Yes !
The aim now is to be Champions correct ?
Therefore you have to look at the standard set and go what do we need
In my opinion , the answer is a top class striker
We have this habit of devaluing our players a lot, even on social media. Why Will others value them? Just want to start pointing that out as I’ve seen it here a lot too. Not good enough for Arsenal does not mean not good enough for a lower club. I cited the case of Solanke in another article who is clearly in my opinion not good enough for Arsenal and his former employers Liverpool even now who let him, still, his club Bournemouth will not take anything less than £40m if any of the bigger teams come knocking. Just trying to make common sense. I want Eddie out too but not for peanuts. Arsenal is moving in the right direction now and to say we have not improved the squad is an obvious lie, we just added Calafiori, we may or may not add the top striker or forward player we want but we are in a position to compete again this season. City115 just lost Alvarez who will cover his goals? Arsenal’s current attack gave us the most goals ever in our EPL history. I want that striker like we all do and will support the club holding out for the right valuation of their player just as the other club we want to get from will obviously do.
So you agree
Eddie Nketiah is not good enough for the level we aspire to be so therefore we are not devaluing him
Agree he is not good enough and should go only for nothing less than £30m pounds, put it rightly.
Yeah he did score 5 league goals last season to be fair lol
That would be a surprise?
I think we will get one forward. Because, nothing has changed in our forward line from last season, and Arteta has mentioned that we need to be ruthless in the box several times. And I doubt he plans to do it by just improving the players.
Romano just said Marseille are still considering Elye Wahi and Nketiah as their next target, after signing Moukoko
I bet Nketiah will get another suitor soon, because £30m is a very decent price for him
After Arsenal sell him, I’m sure they’ll approach their targets quickly
I agree. Selling Nketiah will give us sizeable funds to help towards getting a quality forward
I think it’s very important if we want to win the Premier League (so is getting Merino or equivalent)