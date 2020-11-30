Could Arteta’s future hinge on the result at Tottenham next week?

Will the Spurs result define Arteta’s future at Arsenal? by ThirdManJW

Although I still back Arteta, I am really starting to worry after yet another shocking performance, and a third home defeat in a row. Even more worrying, our next game is away at Spurs and Mourinho! I feel Arteta’s future could hinge on the result of this game.

We all want to see a good performance, but in these types of fixtures, and considering our current circumstances, it’s all about the result. A win will lift everyone at the club, and that confidence booster will hopefully lead to better performances. A defeat… well I dread to think. It could be the beginning of the end for Arteta.

The Spurs fixture I don’t find particularly scary apart from one key factor… Mourinho.

Fans will actually return for this game, although on such a small scale, it will make little difference in regard to home advantage. Arteta actually has a great record so far against quality opponents, and an away fixture also allows him to revert to a more defensive counter-attacking system, which clearly, he and the players are more comfortable with. The form of the two clubs is vastly different, but we all know that form counts for nothing in a derby game. The only real sticking point is Mourinho. He knows exactly how to deal with Arsenal, more than any other club in his career, to the point, he toys with us! I am sure Mourinho will be looking at this game as an easy victory.

So, because of Mourinho, an Arsenal win is highly unlikely. And we need a win! Even a draw, barely alleviates the mounting pressure on Arteta. I like Arteta, and I want to be fair to him, and only judge him at the end of the season. But if the poor performances/results continue, specifically in the league, then his position needs seriously looking at in 4-6 weeks’ time. We all know our problems go far deeper than just the manager, as Emery proved before, and is proving since his stint at Arsenal, but once you lose the dressing room, there’s no coming back from that. I don’t think Arteta has lost the dressing room yet, but the players are starting to look more and more disillusioned, with each passing game. A defeat to Spurs could tip some of these players over the edge, and it certainly will for part of our fanbase.

I still support Arteta, but ultimately, I want what’s best for Arsenal. If our poor form continues, I don’t think we can wait until the end of the season to make a decision on Arteta.

Will the Spurs game make or break Arteta’s future at Arsenal? What do you think?

