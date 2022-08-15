Could Arteta’s leadership snub open door to Arsenal exit? (Opinion)

Arsenal are claimed to have named a leadership group to support new captain Martin Odegaard for the current season, with Kieran Tierney one of the surprise names not including on that list.
The Gunners have started the season in top form, despite some key players such as the Scot yet to return to 100%, but after the club moved to strengthen most areas of the team this summer, we have been able to deal with absentees without fuss.
Oleksandr Zinchenko arrived from Manchester City this summer alongside Gabriel Jesus, and both have made a bright start to life in north London, and both now appear to have demoted Tierney. The Ukrainian could well be our new first-choice at left-back, while the former Celtic captain could well make a push for his place back as he nears full fitness, while Jesus’s arrival has also seen his role as one of the main leaders taken away also.
Mikel Arteta is amongst a host of people to consider KT as a future captain of the club previously, and it was thought that he was the main rival to new captain Odegaard for the armband before the decision was confirmed that the Norwegian would lead us this term, but now he is no longer amongst the top three, after TheAthletic claimed that Granit Xhaka and our new number nine would assist the former Real Madrid midfielder.
It has been mooted that Zinchemko’s arrival would mean that we would be willing to sell Tierney for the right price, and this snub by Arteta could well make the defender consider his role in our side, especially as he is unlikely to be short of offers should he push to leave.
Do you fear that Tierney could be closer to an Arsenal exit than he has been previously?
Patrick
I don’t believe Tierney has been demoted, Zinchenko was always bought as a back up LB and his main position is Left side of Midfield. KT isn’t fit yet, but as he gets stronger I expect him to play more. There is going to be a serious amount of games played this season so both players will get plenty of games. KT will be vital in the big games, when Zinchenko stepping into midfield will cause us problems defensively. It’s worked a treat versus the lesser sides so far.
Agree 💯
I think Zinchenko is prepared to be Xhaka’s successor, if Xhaka gets a good offer after this season ends. Unfortunately, Zinchenko has more experience in the interchanging LB/ left DM positions, as compared to Tierney
Arsenal could also assign Tierney as Magalhaes main competitor, because Tierney has played as the left CB of Scotland national football team. That solution will solve our left CB problem and give Tierney enough chances to rotate with Zinchenko/ Magalhaes
Tomiyasu also plays left centre back for japan.
If we are considering letting anymore defenders leave Bellerin, Cedric and Holding should be top of that list definitly not Tierney.
Its the players with less than a year to run like Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Elneny we should be making decisions on too, unless of course we hold 1 year options.
“it has been mooted that Zinchemko’s arrival would mean that we would be willing to sell Tierney for the right price”
Sorry Patrick, who made that decision? You and the media? Or Edu and Arteta must’ve told you.
Stop with the lazy writing please, it’s become a constant thing for you.
Partey will be a leader on the pitch, Gabriel Maglhaes will be a leader on the pitch, Tierney and Zinchenko will be too. Is it a must that 5 names must be listed?
Snub?
Don’t know about that.
Unfortunately, Tierney simply has been too much injured to be relied upon as a regular starter, and it makes sense to me not to have him as a captain, unless that changes.
He is a superb player, without a doubt, but the reality is, we have to a player, who isn’t just occasional back-up for him. This also means, Tierney might have be on the bench, even when he is fit.
Not worried at all, a fit Tierney starts but if zinchenko takes his place and consistently does better he should fight to earn his place back . No guarantees to starting and that’s what top teams look like. Earn your status in the team
A conspiracy theory and nothing more than that! Regular reader of my posts will know EXACTLY what I think about conspiracy theories.
Lets just say I have less time for them than I do even for Spuds.
After all I enjoy mashing or roasting Spuds and then eating them,as I expect our club to also do this season.
BTW, I expect both Tierney AND MA to still be here in three years time.
Conspiracy theories come from human fantasy imagination and invention. Such people should stick to writing fantasy books or films , WHERE THEY HAVE SOME USE and not in football.
Guys guys.
Please stop with this constant manufacturing of problems that are not there..
Can we just relax for once and stop introducing these never ending scenarios that are nonexistent? Manufacturing situations to get people on the edge, nervous and unsettled..
Can we just keep things calm at the moment when the majority of our fanbase and club as whole seems to be all pulling in the same optimistic direction..
What’s wrong with this guy? Nothing else to write about…there are juicy stories from the london slum game yesterday…go write on that…absolute click bait and a disservice to click baits!!
I think that even KT would agree,right now what he needs is to concentrate on getting back to full fitness.anyway,you don’t need the captain’s armband or being a co-captain/leader to share your experience, giving advice or telling off a teammate , especially when you’re as respected as TK.
Please can i see this list before i make judgement. Is it not possible there is no list or simply that Jesus and Xhaka have been added to the list to replace lacazette and aubameyang.?