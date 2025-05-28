Could Arteta’s praise for Partey jeopardise Arsenal’s Zubimendi pursuit?

Ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Southampton, Mikel Arteta raised eyebrows in his press conference when he revealed he wants Thomas Partey to stay at the club. While many fans appreciate what Partey has brought to the team, his continued presence could have a knock-on effect, particularly when it comes to Arsenal’s long-running pursuit of Martin Zubimendi.

A Partey extension may complicate Arsenal’s midfield transition

Partey has battled through injuries to contribute when fit this season, and on form, few would argue against his influence. However, Arsenal have been planning for life after the Ghanaian for some time. Since 2023, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has been viewed as the long-term successor.

Zubimendi is a composed, press-resistant number six who controls the tempo of games and excels in tight spaces. His performances in a Sociedad side that punches above its weight in La Liga underline his quality. If Arsenal want to evolve, signing Zubimendi would be a statement of intent.

Reports suggest Arsenal already have an agreement in place for the midfielder. Yet Arteta’s public endorsement of Partey could send mixed signals, both to Zubimendi and his camp. After all, no player wants to walk into a stagnant midfield when they’re expecting to become the heartbeat of a new one.

Guardiola’s ruthlessness sets the example

Arteta’s tactical acumen is rarely questioned, but one area where he may need to evolve is in the ruthlessness required to manage transitions. His mentor, Pep Guardiola, showed exactly that with Kevin De Bruyne.

Despite the Belgian rediscovering form in 2024–25, Guardiola allowed him to leave. The decision wasn’t personal, it was strategic. It gave City room to evolve rather than clinging to the past.

By extending Partey’s contract, Arteta risks missing a similar opportunity to refresh his midfield. Letting Partey go could have opened the door for Zubimendi to step in with confidence and lead Arsenal into a new era.

Zubimendi hints his time at Sociedad is up

Zubimendi recently gave what many are interpreting as a farewell message to Real Sociedad:

“Sometimes you have to slow down, look back, and appreciate everything you’ve experienced and achieved. Luckily, I’ve had the chance to experience many great things with Real Sociedad, many dreams come true. Europa League, Champions League, a title. I couldn’t ask for more.”

The timing of Arteta’s Partey comments, so close to Zubimendi’s likely departure, raises concern. Could his remarks cast doubt in the player’s mind? Arsenal have come close to perfect windows before, only to fall short through unclear messaging or poor timing.

Is Partey the past or part of the plan?

There’s no doubt that Partey can still contribute when fit, but keeping him around risks blocking the path for the future. If Arsenal are serious about building a midfield to dominate for years, they need to be brave enough to make way for it.

What do you think, Gooners? Should Partey stay if it risks costing us Zubimendi?

