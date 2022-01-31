Barcelona agreed a deal with Arsenal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but with Ousmane Dembele set to stay put that could now be in doubt.

Chelsea were believed to have enquired about a deal to sign the French international, around the time that things appeared to be progressing with Auba, and it appeared as though one could well have a direct affect on the other.

Auba is on £350,000 a week in north London, and it was his wage which was believed to have been the issue earlier on today, but a deal was supposedly made nonetheless.

The club have a limited wage budget to work with at the Camp Nou, which makes me believe that Dembele’s failure to secure an exit could well prove to be a stumbling block for Auba as he looked to complete his move to Spain.

There is nothing official at present to claim that our striker will no longer be joining, but this update below could well affect things.

Ousmane Dembélé stays at Barça – he’s never been really close to sign with any club this January. 🚫🔵🔴 #FCB ▪️ Man Utd not even interested

▪️ Chelsea never opened talks

▪️ Tottenham never been close

▪️ No interest in Arsenal swap

▪️ No clubs agreement with PSG Ousmane stays. pic.twitter.com/NOsSp4brJ6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Can Barca afford this deal without offloading another squad member?

Patrick