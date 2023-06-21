Could Bayern Munich hijack Arsenal’s bid for Ajax star?

Arsenal risk losing out on Ajax star as European giants enter race

Arsenal have made their move for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, but they face competition from Bayern Munich for the 22-year-old’s signature.

Timber’s impressive performances for Ajax have garnered attention from top clubs, including Manchester United, who were interested in signing him last summer.

The Gunners have submitted an initial bid of £30 million for the versatile Dutch defender, but it is uncertain whether it will be enough to secure his services.

Bayern Munich, who are also admirers of Timber, are expected to make a rival bid for the player.

Ajax is reportedly seeking a fee closer to £50 million for Timber, indicating that Arsenal’s initial offer is unlikely to be accepted.

The Dutchman’s departure from the Amsterdam club seems imminent, but the battle for his signature is set to intensify between Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

The Gunners pursuit of Timber is part of their larger plan to make significant signings this summer, and they are keen on securing their transfer targets at the best possible price.

With ambitious plans and a considerable budget for the transfer window, the North London side are determined to bolster their squad with quality additions.

Yash

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…