Could Bellerin rival Tomiyasu for Arsenal role next season? (Opinion)

Hdctor Bellerin had an emotional goodbye at the end of his final Real Betis clash of the season, but does he have an Arsenal future?

The Spaniard left on a season-long loan last summer, and is set to return to north London for pre-season unless a transfer is figure out in the mean time, but it remains to be seen whether he could potentially play in our famous colours once again.

Last summer it seemed obvious that the defender would never play for us again, with both the club and player seemingly set on parting ways, but nearly 12 months on and that area of the team is still not completely filled.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was signed from Bologna last summer, and he made an immediate impact for our side, but after missing much of 2022 we have been forced to rely on Cedric Soares instead. With the Portuguese a player that the club should be considering upgrading ahead of the new season, Bellerin could well be one that we could look to bring back into the fold after an impressive season in La Liga, and our return to European football could mean that there is plenty of minutes to go around for the pair.

Keeping both Tomi and Hector could well bring some decent competition to bring the best out of the duo, something that we should be looking to bring to most positions in the squad, and the season away from the Emirates could have given him the fresh motivation and thinking that he needed to find to get back to finding his best form.

