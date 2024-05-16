Could Benjamin Sesko be the perfect summer signing for Arsenal?

Is Sesko the perfect summer striker signing?
Benjamin Sesko caught the eye of many last season and with rivals Manchester United looking likely to sign him in the summer, Sesko ended up staying with The Red Bull group and moved from RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig. He has been in great form and with rumours starting to circulate that Arsenal may be interested in signing the young striker to bolster our attack next season.
Apparently, Arsenal are in pole position to sign the 20-year-old Slovenian striker in the summer and could be a perfect addition to Arteta’s squad. It’s no big secret that Arsenal will be looking to sign a new striker in the summer, with Nketiah and Jesus failing to impress this season, we will need to bring in someone up top to compete with Havertz, who looks to have sealed his spot up top.
Fabrizio Romano said this morning in his Daily Briefing: “I’m aware that there’s been a lot of talk among Arsenal fans about Benjamin Sesko, with speculation hotting up that he’s high up on their list of targets up front this summer, while it’s also been claimed that other clubs in the race for Sesko believe Arsenal are in pole position.”
Sesko is only 20-years-old and has a lot to learn but in the short time he’s been awarded first team football, he’s been impressive. He looks like he’s consistently getting better and better, every game he plays, and working with a team like ours could make him progress even faster. Also working under a young manager like Arteta could be great for him, with the way Arteta set his squad up, Sesko could learn a lot and become a massive part of this Arsenal squad.
It would be a big risk though of course, he is young and with that means Arsenal fans would probably have to be patient. He’s coming from a completely different league which is a great league but very different to the Premier League and will probably need time to settle in and get going, but because he’s so young this could be a perfect signing for the future.
He’s an out and out number nine and uses his strength and height get the ball past defenders. He’s extremely good in the air and is a great finisher. He’s really god at turning his back to the goal and linking up play to create chances for himself and his teammates. He’s really fast for a tall guy and uses his body perfectly to shield the ball.
Although it’s a risk, Sesko would be a great pick up for Arsenal and at just 20-years-old he’s got years and years of top football ahead of him, under a manager and alongside a squad like ours, he could thrive and with the club looking at striker options, he could be a cheaper option.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Very similar to Havertz would prefer a different profile. Vitor Roque could be leaving Barcelona and has all the talent in the world. Wouldnt have to break the bank to get him allowing us to focus on a big signing on the left wing and midfield.
A very big NO
No. The perfect signings name is Viktor Gyökeres.
This is a pocket edition. Big body, yes, but second rate.
I would go for him. Very good profile. Not the kind we have currently. His injury record is good, he missed 13 games 2 seasons back but has been solid for last 2 seasons.
Would be a good addition, an upgrade on Nketiah and Jesus. In a couple years he could replace Havertz and a different profile striker could back him up, possibly from our academy.
Sesko a better choice than Zirkzee, but Gimenez is an option as well.
Hopefully a new striker is added and Jesus competes at RW. It’s perfect because Arteta rarely rotates Saka out and Jesus is chronically injured anyway.
That is better than Jesus as backup striker and new RW who sits on bench behind Saka and rarely plays.
And Sesko would be a cheaper option as well. It’s not as if we are not scoring enough goals, far from it. Sesko would be a great addition to the frontline without breaking the bank.
Focus this summer should be midfield first, especially no. 6. I would want a mix of qualities of Partey and jorginho in one. As with Rice we aren’t too weak defensively in midfield, so some who can dictate the tempo as well as solid defensively. One option that looks to be a good profile is Morten Hjulmand of Sporting. He is like Rice in many aspects, unlimited stamina, epic work rate. Him and Rice in the midfield would be too good. Imagine 2 Rice in a midfield.
But there are others we are linked with, Zubimendi, Guimaraes (little chance of getting him though), Onana (Not sure about him), Dejong? Anayway, we should spend big on the midfield again, and a quality CB to rest Saliba or Gabriel when needed, a backup for Saka, if budget allows.
We need someoneof top quality for now(meaning NEXT season),and NOT in a couple of years or so, when he may well kick on. For THAT reason I doubt we are seriously after him.
UNLESS of course MA considers him to be ready at top level NOW.
That MAY be, but I think will not be, a possibility!
I think Arteta will look to invest heavily in the Midfield, rather than up top. We’ll sign a striker but not invest heavily there, so Sesko rumors might be tangible as he will not cost anywhere near Gyokeres or Isak.