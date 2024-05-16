Could Benjamin Sesko be the perfect summer signing for Arsenal?

Is Sesko the perfect summer striker signing?

Benjamin Sesko caught the eye of many last season and with rivals Manchester United looking likely to sign him in the summer, Sesko ended up staying with The Red Bull group and moved from RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig. He has been in great form and with rumours starting to circulate that Arsenal may be interested in signing the young striker to bolster our attack next season.

Apparently, Arsenal are in pole position to sign the 20-year-old Slovenian striker in the summer and could be a perfect addition to Arteta’s squad. It’s no big secret that Arsenal will be looking to sign a new striker in the summer, with Nketiah and Jesus failing to impress this season, we will need to bring in someone up top to compete with Havertz, who looks to have sealed his spot up top.

Fabrizio Romano said this morning in his Daily Briefing: “I’m aware that there’s been a lot of talk among Arsenal fans about Benjamin Sesko, with speculation hotting up that he’s high up on their list of targets up front this summer, while it’s also been claimed that other clubs in the race for Sesko believe Arsenal are in pole position.”

Sesko is only 20-years-old and has a lot to learn but in the short time he’s been awarded first team football, he’s been impressive. He looks like he’s consistently getting better and better, every game he plays, and working with a team like ours could make him progress even faster. Also working under a young manager like Arteta could be great for him, with the way Arteta set his squad up, Sesko could learn a lot and become a massive part of this Arsenal squad.

It would be a big risk though of course, he is young and with that means Arsenal fans would probably have to be patient. He’s coming from a completely different league which is a great league but very different to the Premier League and will probably need time to settle in and get going, but because he’s so young this could be a perfect signing for the future.

He’s an out and out number nine and uses his strength and height get the ball past defenders. He’s extremely good in the air and is a great finisher. He’s really god at turning his back to the goal and linking up play to create chances for himself and his teammates. He’s really fast for a tall guy and uses his body perfectly to shield the ball.

Although it’s a risk, Sesko would be a great pick up for Arsenal and at just 20-years-old he’s got years and years of top football ahead of him, under a manager and alongside a squad like ours, he could thrive and with the club looking at striker options, he could be a cheaper option.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…