Could Bissouma spell the end of Xhaka at Arsenal?

Arsenal looking ahead of biggest squad overhaul ‘in decades’

Arsenal Football Club are reportedly planning the biggest squad overhaul ‘in decades,’ according to Football.London.

The Gunners need to finish seventh, if they have any hopes of playing European Football in the form of the all-new UEFA Conference League.

However, that is highly unlikely and beyond their control. Mikel Arteta recently claimed that the club has fallen massively behind their counterparts in the Premier League.

That is obviously due to lack of spending. But it is also because when the money has been spent, it has not been spent in a clever manner.

Many would argue whether Arsenal should have signed Nicolas Pepe for 72 million or Willian, who is on massive wages. Other arguments revolve around not extending the contracts of players and as a result, letting them leave on a free.

However, the Gunners are gradually steadying their ship. The last few windows have been crucial in making a more balanced squad.

Now the North London side head into another transfer window, to stop the decline and aid the few signs of spark which were seen in this dreadful campaign.

According to the Football.London report, The Gunners want to strengthen their first team squad in multiple positions.

Arsenal owners KSE (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment) are believed to going to pump the team with a lot of cash this summer.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma is the one player the report suggested that Arsenal are interested in. Mikel Arteta is believed to rate the defensive midfielder highly, since his move from Lille in 2018 for a fee of around £15million.

Signing the Mali international might mean the end of the road for Granit Xhaka at Arsenal. The majority of Arsenal fans won’t have any complaints if the Swiss do end up departing the Gunners, after what was seen as an error-prone stint at London.

Their stance of landing the Brighton midfielder were boosted at the weekend, after reports emerged that Bissouma has handed a transfer request at the Amex Stadium.

Focusing on the outgoings, it is believed that Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torriera, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sead Kolasinac and Eddie Nketiah are all up for sale.

But we believe Arsenal can offload many other players to boost their transfer funds, we detailed in this article here.

Yash Bisht