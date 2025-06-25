Could Brentford star become Arsenal’s answer to Fabinho?

In the 2019–20 season, Liverpool finally ended their long wait for a Premier League title. Central to that campaign was their midfield general, Fabinho.

Wearing the number three shirt, the Brazilian regularly demonstrated superb positional sense and defensive intelligence. His awareness allowed Liverpool to regain possession quickly and launch attacks. Positioned just ahead of the back four, he was a reliable presence who filled gaps and anchored the midfield, helping drive the Reds to their first league title in 30 years.

Now, Mikel Arteta has been tipped to bring in a player who could fill a similar role for Arsenal. According to The Mirror, Christian Nørgaard is being considered as a potential summer target.

Nørgaard comparison backed by Thomas Frank

The Brentford captain has been compared directly to Fabinho. Back in 2021, his manager Thomas Frank said:

“I think Christian is a late bloomer, and I’m very, very pleased that he’s playing for Brentford because I think if you took him out and put him into Liverpool, and changed the two players, Fabinho and him, I don’t think you’d see much difference.”

That quote may now carry fresh relevance. With Thomas Partey widely expected to depart once his contract expires next week, Arsenal are set to search the market for a new holding midfielder. Nørgaard could potentially follow Martin Zubimendi into the squad and take on the minutes Partey would have played had he stayed.

Experience and leadership appeal to Arteta

Nørgaard offers a profile that appears well suited to the Gunners’ midfield. As captain of Brentford, he brings proven Premier League experience, leadership, and a calm presence under pressure.

What seems to be drawing interest most, however, is his potential availability at a reasonable price. Despite having two years remaining on his current contract, Arsenal are reportedly encouraged by the belief that a deal could be reached without a premium fee.

Beyond the stylistic comparisons to Fabinho, Nørgaard could play a key early-season role in giving Zubimendi space to adapt. His ability to anchor the midfield, shield the defence, and lead by example may prove vital if Arsenal are to mount another serious title push.

