Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s only player to have touched pitch for England during the current World Cup in Qatar, but his run in the first-team is now under threat.

Ben White has already departed the continent, returning to England for personal reasons, leaving just Aaron Ramsdale and youngster Saka to fly the flag for the Gunners in the famous red and white.

Our back-to-back Arsenal Player of the Year has gained mixed reviews for his recent outings under Gareth Southgate, impressing against Iran before being amongst a host of underperformers against the USA, and he could well be set to lose his starting spot after the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish showed their worth in the win over Wales, whilst James Maddison could also be in contention after returning from injury.

I can’t say that I’d be too disappointed to see our young star get a little rest, given his vast amount of playing time in the past three years, but I think it would be a mistake by Gareth Southgate to underestimate the impact he has when playing. Saka is an understated star in the England side, and one who definitely brings the best out of his other players also, and while I would be happy for him to miss a little action, I wouldn’t want his absence to cost his country.

Am I alone in having mixed feelings in both wanting Saka to give his all for his country, yet want him a little rested for the rest of Arsenal’s season?

Patrick

