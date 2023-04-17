Could Bukayo Saka become as big an Arsenal legend as Thierry Henry?

Thierry Henry is without a doubt one of the best forwards to ever play for Arsenal. His speed, poise, and technical skills were impressive. The Frenchman has become a role model for many young athletes who aspire to emulate his skills on the pitch.
Arsenal’s young and future talents, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith-Rowe, Martin Odegaard, and even Eddie Nketiah, must have mentioned how inspirational Henry is to their careers at some point, since they can’t help but follow Henry’s career through videos and the records he sets.
However, of all this Arsenal talent, don’t you think Saka is the one who can beat Henry’s record at the Emirates after he ties up his future at Arsenal as many expect he will?
Honouring the King 👑 pic.twitter.com/3cbH6qpDww
— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) February 19, 2023
I’m not comparing Saka to Henry because he’s been celebrating like him; I’m comparing him to Henry because he appears to be as intelligent and dependable on the pitch as Henry. The 21-year-old has been developing his game season after season, and he has been gaining momentum.
Saka is certain that in his greatest Arsenal season, he has produced the most goals and established himself as a first-choice winger for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions. He has the potential to be Mikel Arteta’s Thierry Henry, not only by matching and surpassing the Arsenal legend’s records (175 goals and 74 assists in 258 Premier League appearances), but also because their methods and approaches are similar.
Saka, like Henry, can be untouchable since his style of play, quickness, and precision are similar to those of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. If Arsenal signs him to a long-term contract, Saka could be a star for Arsenal for the rest of his career…..
Daniel O
Don’t know about that. Henry at his peak was one of the best players ever. We’re talking about someone who should have probably won a balon d’ or. I think Saka is his own player and will pave his own unique legacy. COYG!
Only if Saka wins EPL or UCL for Arsenal
Henry was a different breed playing in the pomp era of the prem .
An era when a bruising tackle would now be a 8 game ban ,when football was played the right way and with sky sports at the pinnacle of their powers ,the best time to be a football fan no matter who you supported .
Now it’s all woke bull crap and players rolling around for 5 mins after having their hair clipped out of place .
Saka might go on to be an Arsenal great in his own right but IMO will never be close to Henry let alone half of his teammates from that decade .
For me, there have been always athletes like Henry and players with even more technical ability (not that he lacked in that area, it’s just a fact) – it was his mentality that made him a legend. He demanded consistent perfection from himself and was a leader in the pitch, a lot more so than was really acknowledged – he was demanding of the senior players and encouraging to the younger ones. Just brilliant.
The key thing for Saka, though, is consistency – if he can continue to improve in that area, I’m sure he’ll be considered up there with the greats like Henry. He’s still very young, plenty of time.
Henry was in a class on his own, Saka will never reach the standard set by him, but he will be a legend if he stays at Arsenal and goes on to win PL titles, FA Cups, but you simply can not compare the two. Only time will tell
Not with his recent performances he won’t, put two players on him and he is neutralised, seems to have lost his ability to run at players