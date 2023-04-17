Could Bukayo Saka become as big an Arsenal legend as Thierry Henry?

Thierry Henry is without a doubt one of the best forwards to ever play for Arsenal. His speed, poise, and technical skills were impressive. The Frenchman has become a role model for many young athletes who aspire to emulate his skills on the pitch.

Arsenal’s young and future talents, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith-Rowe, Martin Odegaard, and even Eddie Nketiah, must have mentioned how inspirational Henry is to their careers at some point, since they can’t help but follow Henry’s career through videos and the records he sets.

However, of all this Arsenal talent, don’t you think Saka is the one who can beat Henry’s record at the Emirates after he ties up his future at Arsenal as many expect he will?

Honouring the King 👑 pic.twitter.com/3cbH6qpDww — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) February 19, 2023

I’m not comparing Saka to Henry because he’s been celebrating like him; I’m comparing him to Henry because he appears to be as intelligent and dependable on the pitch as Henry. The 21-year-old has been developing his game season after season, and he has been gaining momentum.

Saka is certain that in his greatest Arsenal season, he has produced the most goals and established himself as a first-choice winger for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions. He has the potential to be Mikel Arteta’s Thierry Henry, not only by matching and surpassing the Arsenal legend’s records (175 goals and 74 assists in 258 Premier League appearances), but also because their methods and approaches are similar.

Saka, like Henry, can be untouchable since his style of play, quickness, and precision are similar to those of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. If Arsenal signs him to a long-term contract, Saka could be a star for Arsenal for the rest of his career…..

Daniel O