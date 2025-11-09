Could Calafiori’s Sunderland showing cost him his spot?

Sunderland managed to hold Arsenal to a 2-2 draw, a result that will no doubt leave Mikel Arteta and his players frustrated.
And while there were positives to take, one cannot ignore the glaring negatives, chief among them Riccardo Calafiori’s underwhelming display.
The Italian had started the season in fine form, stringing together quality performances and looking every bit the unorthodox playmaker Arsenal hoped he would be. But against Sunderland, he looked a shadow of that player and may well have handed Arteta a reason to consider Piero Hincapie or Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back.
From free role to fouls
Packaged as Arsenal’s creative outlet from deep, a left-back with licence to roam, Calafiori offered little in the way of chance creation. Instead, he spent much of the match committing needless fouls and losing possession.
Calafiori vs Sunderland:
• 0 tackles won
• 1 big chance missed
• 5 fouls committed
• 7 times possession lost
The media did not hold back. Goal wrote:
“Pushed forward well from left-back without looking overly threatening.” A subtle nod to his lack of cutting edge.
Meanwhile, Football London added:
“Somewhat erratic in the first half, but not in the usual way, which impressed. Grew into the game, however, and linked much better with Trossard as the game went on.”
Time for a change?
With Hincapie and Lewis-Skelly both available, there is little justification for persisting with Calafiori at the moment. At best, he has been found out, no longer the surprise package or secret weapon he once appeared to be.
What feels more frustrating is Lewis-Skelly’s lack of Premier League starts. Despite impressing when called upon, the teenager has clocked only 87 minutes in the league compared to Calafiori’s 863 minutes and 11 starts.
On paper, that suggests a significant quality gap. In reality, the difference is not nearly as stark. Lewis-Skelly has held his own defensively and, crucially, is not a liability going forward. Even Gabriel Magalhães has publicly admitted he feels confident playing alongside the youngster.
If Arteta is searching for balance, energy and consistency on the left flank, this could be the perfect moment to give the teenager his chance.
Let’s discuss in the comments.
Darren N
Have you seen enough of this Hincapie to demonstrate that he is a better alternative to Califiori? From the little that I’ve what I’ve seen ,the Ecuadorian is little more than an upgrade on Cedric. I doubt whether either he or Skelly would have improved matters at all. The way we played, so flat, Skelley would have been forced into making similar fouls as the Italian. Perhaps you are simply spotlighting one player here as a scapegoat for that horrible first half outing by our team. Trossard was poor until he scored that beauty, the central defence went to sleep to allow Sunderland’s first goal. Merino didn’t exist. Why weren’t Nwaneri and Skelley brought into midfield after we took the lead? and also why when we had five centre halves on the field ,wasn’t one of them on our goal line to cover Raya?
Perhaps your not giving enough credit to our opponents Joe. S?
Regarding Califiori, it was the worst performance I’ve seen from him and he was lucky to be on the pitch.
As for the rest of the players you mention, I guess we were watching a different game.
If Raya had stayed on his line, they wouldn’t have scored the equaliser.
Not saying Califiori was brilliant , sometimes clumsy but was Trossard any better in the first half? One way or another Califiori prevented Sunderland from counter attacking. You can’t blame him for Sunderland’s first or second goals. What exactly did Merino do? At least for much of the time Califiori was involved in the game.And yes,Raya was at fault but we also saw how Sunderland’s central defence blocked a certain Arsenal goal so why wasn’t anyone in our central defence stacked team on the goal line to perhaps do something similar. So yes, perhaps we are watching different games and see only what we want to see.
Also, as I’ve stated Ken, Sunderland are I team I do respect. During the 79 -80 season I stood behind the goal mouth with their fans on their three visits to London and also made a “pilgrimage” to the cow shed that was Roker Park, just to get an idea of what it might have been like to watch Len Shackleton , Jim Baxter or even Brian Clough play. However, although I’m happy to see Sunderland in their current position guided by a very promising manager. I feel like this game was a loss. We missed a golden opportunity and got too many things wrong on Saturday. I welcome the international break but also can’t wait to see us turning it around against Spurs, just to prove that our display against Sunderland was simply a bad day at the office and not a sign of some of our weaknesses coming back to haunt.
👍