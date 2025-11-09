Could Calafiori’s Sunderland showing cost him his spot?

Sunderland managed to hold Arsenal to a 2-2 draw, a result that will no doubt leave Mikel Arteta and his players frustrated.

And while there were positives to take, one cannot ignore the glaring negatives, chief among them Riccardo Calafiori’s underwhelming display.

The Italian had started the season in fine form, stringing together quality performances and looking every bit the unorthodox playmaker Arsenal hoped he would be. But against Sunderland, he looked a shadow of that player and may well have handed Arteta a reason to consider Piero Hincapie or Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back.

From free role to fouls

Packaged as Arsenal’s creative outlet from deep, a left-back with licence to roam, Calafiori offered little in the way of chance creation. Instead, he spent much of the match committing needless fouls and losing possession.

Calafiori vs Sunderland:

• 0 tackles won

• 1 big chance missed

• 5 fouls committed

• 7 times possession lost

The media did not hold back. Goal wrote:

“Pushed forward well from left-back without looking overly threatening.” A subtle nod to his lack of cutting edge.

Meanwhile, Football London added:

“Somewhat erratic in the first half, but not in the usual way, which impressed. Grew into the game, however, and linked much better with Trossard as the game went on.”

Time for a change?

With Hincapie and Lewis-Skelly both available, there is little justification for persisting with Calafiori at the moment. At best, he has been found out, no longer the surprise package or secret weapon he once appeared to be.

What feels more frustrating is Lewis-Skelly’s lack of Premier League starts. Despite impressing when called upon, the teenager has clocked only 87 minutes in the league compared to Calafiori’s 863 minutes and 11 starts.

On paper, that suggests a significant quality gap. In reality, the difference is not nearly as stark. Lewis-Skelly has held his own defensively and, crucially, is not a liability going forward. Even Gabriel Magalhães has publicly admitted he feels confident playing alongside the youngster.

If Arteta is searching for balance, energy and consistency on the left flank, this could be the perfect moment to give the teenager his chance.

