Could Ceballos become an important player at Arsenal?

There are reports linking Real Madrid with some sort of swap offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, and Dani Ceballos is supposedly to be included as part of the deal.

Yesterday it was reported that we had made the move to talk to the Spanish giants about the availability of Aubameyang, who is supposedly unwilling to discuss terms over a new deal.

The Gabon international is out of contract in 15 months time, which leaves us to consider losing the goal-machine on a free transfer next summer, or allow him to move on for a substantial fee in the coming window.

Now it is claimed that Ceballos, who is currently on loan with us in North London could be included in such a deal, with Mikel Arteta seeing him as a potential star player in the future.

It remains to be seen as to just how much of the speculation could prove true, with a number of papers linking league rivals Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United with his signature, while Barcelona were claimed to have asked about his availability in January.

I would assume that a fee would be paid along with the offer of Ceballos for Aubameyang, as I’m not sure I would rate Ceballos at £50 Milion, but I’m not entirely sure I have seen enough of Ceballos to rate him as a key signing for the coming campaign.

Granit Xhaka has seemingly nailed down a regular role in the side under Arteta, and reports strongly linking us with Thomas Partey could see our team heavily revert back to a 4-2-3-1 formation which was so heavily used by the majority of the PL sides just over a decade ago, not that we should expect the team to set up the same way week-in week-out of course.

Do Arsenal need to try their best to keep Ceballos? Are there better available options out there?

Patrick