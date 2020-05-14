Could Ceballos Real Madrid stance boost extended Arsenal stay?

Dani Ceballos has reiterated his joy at being a Real Madrid player, which I believe could boost our chances of extending his loan deal.

The 23 year-old has been enjoying a regular first-team role when fit this term, despite working under two different managers.

Ceballos time at Real Madrid has not gone smoothly as of yet, being used sparingly since joining in 2017, picking up 35 league appearances in his opening two campaigns with the side.

The midfielder has admitted that he has had limited contact with his parent club during the current campaign, whilst he has been in London on loan.

Despite this, Ceballos is still happy being a Madrid player, but as he has already stated that he wants to be an important player for a team next season, an extended stay could prove likely.

‘I am happy and I have a contract with Real Madrid,’ Ceballos stated.

‘I am 23 years old, I’m not over the hill yet.

‘Now I feel much more a player and I am prepared for any challenge that comes my way.’

There is still a quarter of the season to play out, although a return date is yet to be decided, nor have players actually agreed to return.

Premier League stars Danny Rose and Raheem Sterling recently called for talks of a return to be curbed, but all official chatter is that there is much being done behind the scenes to achieve a safe route for a return to action.

Ceballos will play out a key role for us this term should football return however, and that role could well convince him to agree to stay with our club for another season before trying to fight for a first-team role at Real Madrid.

Could he fight his way into Real Madrid’s first team next season? Or does an extended spell with us look more likely?

